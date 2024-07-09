Advantech Introduces Industry-First NEMA TS-2 Edge AI System on NVIDIA Jetson Orin AGX for Intelligent Transportation
Advantech's MIC-733-NEMA is a groundbreaking AI inference system that has earned NEMA TS-2 certification for use in intelligent traffic management.
Meeting NEMA TS-2 requirements is a key challenge [in transportation]. We’re thrilled that Advantech met that challenge with a solution designed and built to withstand the demands of the real world.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, is excited to announce the industry’s first NEMA TS-2 certified Artificial Intelligence (AI) inference system for intelligent traffic solutions. The MIC-733-NEMA intelligent edge AI GPU system meets National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) TS-2 requirements and is based on the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ AGX computing system to support networking reliability in growing intelligent transportation technology trends of AI, video monitoring, and edge computing.
— Ken Kao, transportation sales director, Advantech North America
Cities and transportation departments are turning to AI-powered edge applications like adaptive traffic signals, video detection, lidar/radar detection, smart intersections, wrong-way detection, and more to drive public safety and meet economic goals. By facilitating real-time communication, data collection and transmission, and live streaming from cameras and sensors, edge AI solutions enhance data-informed decision making for improved road and pedestrian safety, optimized traffic management, and streamlined operations.
The U.S. NEMA TS-2 certification is designed for manufacturers to meet or exceed specific hardware requirements to ensure high network reliability in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Many ITS applications have similar characteristics and environmental challenges, such as remote, outdoor enclosures, wide temperature fluctuations, humidity, and required combinations of varying communication technologies.
Following industry and customer feedback, Advantech is excited to offer the new MIC-733-NEMA GPU system that not only meets NEMA TS-2 standards, but also features superior computing power, flexible video input support, and wireless communication. Specific hardware features include the following:
• Compact, fanless system designed and built for outdoor or harsh environments
• Wide operating temperature range (-29.2°F ~ 165.2°F)
• 6 gigabit Ethernet ports with 4 PoE/PoE+ including smart control/monitoring with 60W total PoE power budget
• Built-in +/- 6KV surge protection to handle harsh environments in traffic cabinets
• Optional SDLC module integration via front iDoor module by request
• Flexible expansion slots and multiple I/O options (4 USB 3.2, 2 Mini-PCIe, and 2 M.2)
• Advantech iDoor expansion and support for diverse peripherals
• Powerful NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ AGX system-on-module (SOM)
• Microsoft Azure IoT certified
“The MIC-733-NEMA isn't just a product,” said Ken Kao, transportation sales director, Advantech North America, “it's a symbol of what can be accomplished when you listen to customers and their needs. Meeting NEMA TS-2 requirements is a key challenge of transportation professionals, and we’re thrilled that Advantech met that challenge with a solution that is designed and built to withstand the demands of the real world.”
Utilizing NVIDIA AI software stacks with up to 4x the CUDA cores, the MIC-733-NEMA can support multiple sensors and the latest high-speed interfaces. Advantech also collaborates with Allxon to provide 24/7 remote management on the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI and robotics platform, enabling large-scale deployments and device management through over-the-air (OTA) and out-of-band (OOB) service.
To learn more about Advantech’s new MIC-733-NEMA and ordering information, contact Ken Kao at Ken.Kao@advantech.com.
# # #
About Advantech
Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT and artificial intelligence, Advantech has fully deployed its sector-driven strategy, focusing particularly on seven major sectors. This deployment aims to nurture market sectors and enhance core competitiveness. In the meantime, Advantech integrates its existing product group - the AIoT + Edge computing hardware platform - with the mature WISE-IoT software platform. Together with our industrial AI solutions and business expertise, this integration will form an "orchestrator" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)
Ken Kao
Advantech North America
ken.kao@advantech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube