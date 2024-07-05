USEA Press Briefing To Examine Crisis-Easing Electricity Technologies
The United States Energy Association's next monthly virtual press briefing will be held on July 10 at 11 a.m. EDT.
It is wrong to extrapolate the future from the technologies available at the present.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even predicaments don’t stand still. For the electric utility industry, the predicament is growing demand against fairly prescribed choices.
— Llewellyn King
The transformation from a fossil-based generating system to a renewables one has put pressure on the utilities, as has the growth in electrification of everything — from transportation to steel-making — and the impact of artificial intelligence and its attendant need for data centers. To understand the explosive growth in data centers, consider that it takes about 10 times as much electricity to search for something with AI — like ChatGPT — than it does with Google or Bing.
On the upside, a lot of technologies are evolving in what might be considered a renaissance in the electricity space.
The United States Energy Association, as part of its monthly virtual press briefing series, will examine a fistful of new technologies which could begin making a difference within a decade, at its next briefing on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. EDT.
Llewellyn King, who organizes and hosts these monthly briefings, said, “It is wrong to extrapolate the future from the technologies available at the present. We live in a period of such dynamic innovation that we have to prepare for new technologies to change the paradigm fairly often.”
Among the technologies which will get press scrutiny at the briefing, and which may enter the electric generation field in the near future, are fusion energy, a myriad of new and evolving batteries, small modular reactors, direct conversion of natural gas to electricity, and other devices.
“Big small things are happening,” said King, a journalist who has covered the energy and electricity industries for decades.
USEA virtual press briefings feature a panel of senior journalists from major outlets and trade journals who question experts on the subject before the house.
The briefings, which are held on Zoom, are free of charge and open to the press and the public. Time permitting — they run one hour — King takes some questions from the audience via the chat function.
The experts participating in the July 10 briefing:
Charles Bayless, Director, TS Conductors
John Howes, Principal, Redland Energy Group
Ashley Smith, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, AES Corporation
Alan Ahn, Deputy Director for Nuclear, Third Way
Akash Patel, CFO, NET Power
Andrew Holland, CEO, Fusion Industry Association
Arvin Ganesan, CEO, Fourth Power
The journalists questioning them:
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Peter Behr, E&E News
Markham Hislop, Energi (Canada)
K. Kaufmann, RTO Insider
Matt Chester, Energy Central
The USEA is a non-lobbying, fuel-neutral organization based in Washington, D.C. It was founded 100 years ago as the U.S. chapter of the World Energy Council. Its president and CEO is Mark Menezes, former deputy secretary of energy.
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JYHUx7EWSbyC2Kq_uyU9Qg
