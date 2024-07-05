P/0211/2023 : EMA decision of 14 June 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed PIP for adsorbed modified allergen extract of a mixture of 50% dermatophagoides pteronyssinus and 50% dermatophagoides farinae (EMEA-000902-PIP01-10-M01)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.