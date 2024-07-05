Annual Statistical Review shows PEI economy continues to grow

CANADA, July 5 - The 50th Annual Statistical Review shows that PEI still has the fastest growing economy among provinces, second only to the territory of Nunavut, despite economic expansion slowing for the second consecutive year.

“We are marking 50 years of reporting to Islanders what they need to know to make more informed decisions on the businesses they run, the programs and services they offer, the communities they live in and more through the Annual Statistical Review. Data included in each Review also helps inform government decisions on programs and initiatives aimed at building a brighter, bolder, and better future for our province.” - Finance Minister Jill Burridge

Significant areas of growth and prosperity during 2023 include:

PEI population increased by 3.9 per cent to total 173,787 as of July 1, 2023

Employment averaged an all-time high of 89,000, with a record annual increase of 5.7 per cent

Total labour income increased 8.3 per cent

Farm cash receipts reached an all-time high of $814.8 million, an increase of 7.5 per cent

Retail sales increased by 4.1 per cent, to a record $3.5 billion

International exports increased by 17.4 percent to $2.3 billion, a new all-time high.

The Annual Statistical Review gathers data from provincial government departments, the private sector, and Statistics Canada to provide a socio-economic snapshot of PEI, and includes over 100 data tables on various topics.

