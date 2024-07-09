Anita Darden Gardyne to Serve as Aspire2STEAM Advisor
Lauded tech innovator with expertise in financial analysis and fundraising brings insight to nonprofit providing scholarships and recognition to women in STEAM
Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides its scholarship and recognition program to young women and girls working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has announced that Anita Darden Gardyne has joined its team of strategic advisors.
Ms. Gardyne is a technology business visionary and award-winning businesswoman. In addition to serving ten years as CEO and Chairman of the Board at Onēva, where she invented and was awarded USPTO Patent #US-10521847-B2 for Trust and Safety in the In-home Care market, she spent nearly two decades in leadership positions as CFO at Quantum (Seagate), leading a disk drive business unit generating $3.5B in revenue, and roles with Levi Strauss & Co, IDG, and AT&T (Pacific Bell).
“Beyond Anita’s substantive body of work in tech, both as an executive for other companies and founder of her own, is her generous, kind, and encouraging spirit,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM. “Her inspiring academic path in earning a degree in Economics as well as a Master of Business Administration has made her a sought-after mentor, and her track record in securing funding for worthy missions will be put to good use for the betterment of Aspire2STEAM and the students we serve. We’re absolutely delighted she’s on our advisory team and look forward to learning as much as we can from her.”
Gardyne and O’Donoghue met for the first time while co-hosting the international Women in IT Summit in 2020. The two share a passion for advancing women in STEAM careers through mentorship, helping them gain access to scholarship awards, and recognizing and promoting young talent. “I think the reason why I’ve been drawn to mentoring youth is that I know, firsthand, what it takes to overcome hardship,” said Anita Darden Gardyne. “Doors certainly will close. But when a door closes, look for a window. When the window is closed, look for a vent. And always remember that while the road is often bumpy, having an education is a life changer.”
Ms. Gardyne is a descendant of slaves and the first generation born in the North and with access to a Kindergarten through 12th grade education. Her parents pushed all eight of their children to be life-long learners and emphasized that an education can’t be stripped away and would allow them to achieve anything. Said Gardyne, “I remember being 4 years old and watching my Mom go to school at night to earn her GED and work with computer punch cards even on days I could tell she was exhausted. I remember the exact moment I thought an education is something special if she’s working that hard to get hers.”
Ms. Gardyne began her college education at University of California Berkeley at age 15 thanks to a high school program targeting inclusive students. She took an economics class and fell in love. She learned about disparities across groups and decided to spend her career focused on how to give people who look like her access to large numbers of good paying jobs that couldn’t be exported. To this day she holds that mission dear and works diligently to help other organizations do the same.
Ms. Gardyne also holds several certifications, including a Minority Business Certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council, and has received numerous industry awards. Among her most recent include: Winner Best Startup Silicon Valley; TechCrunch Battlefield Silicon Valley Silver; Silicon Valley Bank Catalyst 2045 Winner; California State Assembly Entrepreneur Award; and Rainbow Push Gamechanger Award Diversity Professional.
About Aspire2STEAM
Established in 2018, Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Over the years it has become known for its scholarship and recognition program to support young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of scholarship award inequity, rising education costs and student debt, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
