EBRD and EU support coffee producer in Armenia

Royal Armenia, a manufacturer of high-quality coffee, began small, but gradually expanded its production capacity and range to serve more customers. Today, it processes 3,000 tonnes of coffee a year and employs 200 people.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, together with the European Union (EU), helped the company expand production and invest in modern, energy-efficient technology. This enabled it to improve and develop its business volumes, generate new jobs and cut operating expenditure.



Royal Armenia is one of more than 180 enterprises in Armenia that have invested in modern equipment thanks to the EU4Business-EBRD Credit Line since 2021. One-third are located outside the capital, Yerevan, while more than 60 per cent have invested in greener technology.

The EU4Business-EBRD Credit Line is a joint initiative of the EBRD and the EU, aimed at supporting the growth of local small and medium-sized companies in Armenia, as well as in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The EBRD supports investments in modern machinery through partner financial institutions (Inecobank in the case of Royal Armenia) to boost production volume, efficiency and standards. Once they have successfully completed their investment, firms receive a cash grant incentive of up to 15 per cent from the EU.