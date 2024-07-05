A journey of sweet success

In the world of delectable chocolates and sweet delights, a factory has carved a niche of its own in the heart of Jordan.

Founded in 2009, Parfai Chocolates and Sweets is a dream realised by Hussam Samkari, a Syrian national who established himself in Jordan and obtained Jordanian nationality as an outcome of his investments in the country.

His is not only an inspiring tale of resilience and innovation, but also a testament to his indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship.

This journey has touched the hearts of many and Hussam recently received support from the EBRD through the SEMED Multi-Donor Account, to help his business grow.

EBRD support

Early on, the EBRD played a crucial role in Parfai's success. In 2013, Hussam sought assistance from the Bank’s Advice for Small Businesses team in Amman, which provided technical assistance in order for the company to obtain the ISO 22000 food safety certificate.

This certificate is a testament to Parfai's commitment to food safety management systems and standards and the advantages of which proved to be manifold: enhancing consumer confidence in the safety and quality of Parfai's products, facilitating access to international markets, streamlining operations, and leading to increased efficiencies and productivity.

In September 2022, Parfai sought a second collaboration, leading to the development of a website that made a notable impact to the business’s online presence. Its elegant design and seamless user experience have made it incredibly popular among customers.

Hussam admits that the project was timely given the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses locally. He says, “It became clear during the pandemic that there was a need to find new markets: to expand and step into new countries, and this was never going to happen without focusing on marketing and developing social media, which the EBRD helped us to achieve and for which we hugely appreciate their support”.

In less than a year, the website's implementation and subsequent marketing efforts have significantly increased Parfai's reach and facilitated transactions, making it more accessible to clients both locally and internationally.

Buoyed by this achievement, Parfai now aims to capitalise on its digital presence by investing in e-marketing, opening exciting possibilities to reach more new markets.

The foundational years

Hussam's voyage into the cocoa industry began in 1992, when he co-founded the trading company Semiramis, initially focused on importing and distributing raw materials for chocolate. In 1999, Semiramis expanded into the realm of chocolate manufacturing.

However, Hussam's aspirations didn't stop there. In 2009, he started his own company, Parfai Chocolates and Sweets.

The name ‘Parfai’ holds a story of its own, originating from Hussam's trips to France, where he learned the word ‘perfect’ translates in French to ‘parfait’. This serendipitous discovery resonated with him, embodying his aspiration to create the finest chocolates.

From its humble beginnings, Parfai has grown into a thriving venture, reaching out to international markets in Saudi Arabia, the USA and many more.

At the heart of the company are 23 dedicated employees, 17 of whom are talented women and 6 equally skilled men. Together, they work tirelessly, striving to innovate and create an array of chocolates that captivate the senses.

Reaching new markets

Two years ago, Hussam seized an opportunity to expand Parfai's horizons by investing in a new factory with a daily production capacity of up to one tonne of chocolate and assorted sweets.

This ambitious move allowed Parfai to cater to the retail market, meet holiday demands, and even supply to various government functions, solidifying its position as a beloved local brand.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art factory, which cost approximately EUR 2.2 million, marked a significant milestone in Parfai's growth journey.

The strategic investment in the new facility increased production and enabled the meticulous crafting of chocolates that have earned Parfai an esteemed reputation, both locally and on the international market. The factory has a daily output ranging between 250 kg and 700 kg, with an average production of 400 kg per day.

Of this daily production, 250 kg of Parfai's chocolates are exported to various destinations worldwide. The company's commitment to quality and safety is evident and Parfai products have been FDA-approved since 2017, further solidifying its reputation and boosting its export business.

Challenges and opportunities

The journey has not been without challenges, and amidst the turmoil of the past few years, Parfai explored new markets and embraced digital advancements. The Covid-19 pandemic was an impetus for change, prompting a focus on marketing and social media development to adapt and thrive.

As the second generation, Hussam’s son Omar, 24, has embraced the family business and wants to continue its legacy.

Omar is driven by the ambition to explore automation while preserving the human touch, seeking to elevate the brand to even greater heights.

Parfai Chocolates and Sweets is a testament to the power of passion and dedication. This is a journey that began with a dream and transformed into a renowned chocolate factory, they continue to move forward with an increased focus on digitalisation and sustainable practices, while inspiring chocolate lovers everywhere: a tale of sweet success with the promise of more delectable innovations yet to come.