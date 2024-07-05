Act Now! Tuition Track Portfolio Unit Pricing Changes July 15

Richmond, Va., July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out for Virginia families to purchase Tuition Track Portfolio Units at its 2023-24 pricing. July 14 is the last day to purchase Units before the price increases.

The Tuition Track Portfolio is an exclusive Invest529 program option for Virginia residents designed to track the average tuition growth at Virginia Public 4-year Universities (Average Tuition) and protect families’ savings by avoiding market risk.

Choose how many Units (or fractions of Units) to purchase year-round, and the Units will have the same value no matter where a student goes to school, whether it is a 2-year or 4-year public, or private college or university, in-state or outside of Virginia. For every 100 Units purchased, families will receive the value equal to one year of Average Tuition when their student attends college.

With the cost of a four-year degree at U.S. public universities expected to top $100,000 within the next decade, families are seeking ways to make college affordable without excessive debt. Virginia529’s legacy college savings program, Prepaid529, had long been a popular savings option for Virginians seeking peace of mind prior to its permanent closure in 2019.

Today the Tuition Track Portfolio offers several benefits that eliminate the cost constraints that put Prepaid529 out of reach for most Virginia families in its later years.

For instance, instead of having to commit to a contract, you can contribute what you want, when you want, depending on your budget.

Families can use the Tuition Track Calculator to estimate how many Units to buy based on their budget and savings goals and open an Invest529 account.

