Improving climate finance for agrifood systems

Unlocking more and better climate finance for agrifood systems



Agrifood systems can accelerate climate action providing cross-cutting solutions to food insecurity, poverty and biodiversity loss. Climate finance is key to unlocking this potential, but the current share of climate-related development finance is inadequate to support the necessary agrifood system transformation. To unlock the potential in our agrifood systems, we need more climate finance and better climate finance.

An accessible, multi-stakeholder partnership, FAST builds connections between a diverse range of partners. The Partnership embodies collective action and commitment to catalyze and accelerate the quantity and quality of climate finance contributions towards the sustainable transformation of agriculture and food systems while supporting adaptation efforts, maintaining a 1.5-degree pathway, and ensuring food and economic security for the most vulnerable. More