Caring Place HUB Fueling Family Care Innovation With Aging Care Technology

We are thrilled to join AgeTech Innovation as we launch the Caring Place HUB. This aligns with a long-standing commitment to leveraging technology to address the diverse needs of our aging population”OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareWise Solutions is excited to announce the launch of the Caring Place HUB. This innovative platform design supports wellness and work-life balance with vetted aging caregiving resources for the growing demands of our aging population. CareWise Solutions’ participation underscores a commitment to fostering innovation and improving the quality of life for caregivers and their loved ones through cutting-edge technology.
— Jeannette Galvanek, CEO, CareWise Solutions
CareWise Solutions platform is grounded on wellness, work and care success, as a generational shift of baby boomers challenges everyone. Creating an environment where caregivers feel their needs are heard and supported fosters good health and strong relationships to enhance overall job and life satisfaction.
CareWise Solutions is committed to fostering innovation and improving the quality of life for caregivers and their loved ones enabled by cutting-edge technology. They are pleased to partner with 20 entrepreneurs who bring their innovations to the HUB alongside over 200 vetted family caregiving resources covering the continuum of life and care needs for caregivers and their loved ones. The Caring Place HUB serves as a nexus of collaboration among industry leaders and experts in the emerging wellness, work and care field.
Caregiving Navigation with an intuitive search function helps caregivers find answers even when they don’t know what questions to ask. The Caring Place HUB Community offers an experience that respects caregivers as whole people with full lives as well as caring for those they love.
A Caring Place HUB membership opens access to:
• Legal, Financial & Life Planning Advisors
• Affordable Medical Services, Rx Discounts, Care Expense Reductions
• Caregiving Management Education, eBooks, Experts, and Apps
• Tools and Education for Dementia Care for Family and Grandchildren
• Home Care Support Creation and Advice
• Apply Legal Tax Savings
• Decrease Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Costs
• Medical Services Cost Comparisons
• Discount Mobile Plans
• Manage Care Costs with Age Tech
• Entertainment for Family and Aging Loved Ones
• Isolation Busters & Social Network Community to Reduce Isolation
• Independent Living Remote Care App
• Home Care Supports, Safety, Services, Apps, and Advice
• Online Senior Tech Assistance
Using a socially responsible, educational approach, CareWise Solutions provides a free 5-day trial of the Caring Place HUB app for early, mid, and late-stage family caregivers.
About the Caring Place HUB: Comprehensive Life and Caregiving Navigation, Health, Work and Care Education, Family Resource Management, Healthcare IQ Expense Reducer, and Professional Advisors. The Caring Place HUB is an online dashboard and smartphone app with proprietary, curated, vetted resources for caregivers, employers, and families. The Caring Place HUB offers a free 5-day trial and a marketplace to purchase vetted, premium products and services for early, mid, and late-stage family caregivers exhausted by caregiving demands.
About CareWise Solutions: As care needs increase due to aging, disease, and injury, family members prefer to remain independent in their homes for as long as possible. However, when they need help, they rely on family to fill the gap. CareWise Solutions is a solution for both the care of our aging population and for their employed family members who step up to help out. Without these innovations, employees cannot sustain their income, careers, and lifestyle choices. The HUB is a commercial business. The sister organization is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit educational organization. Tax-deductible donations support continued research, education and communications efforts.
JEANNETTE GALVANEK
CAREWISE SOLUTIONS
jeannette@carewisesolutions.com
