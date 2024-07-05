Sales Tracking, Social Media Monitoring, and Online Tracking are the Key Factors that Matter for Data-Driven Decision-Making (DDDM): GoodFirms' Survey

91.4% of the surveyed businesses agreed that DDDM is helping them make more confident decisions.

According to the survey, 73.6% of businesses are already utilizing data for making efficient decisions for their businesses, while only 26.4% of the businesses have not yet adopted DDDM for several reasons like they are either small businesses with budget constraints, need more skills/knowledge, poor change management and inadequate collaboration.





As a tip to those who are yet to explore DDDM,, GoodFirms survey brings forth a few proven tips and processes to implement data-driven decision-making. It includes defining a clear-cut goal, focusing on the data that is crucial, practice of collecting and analyzing data to make decisions aligned with the demand, using free and open source data analytics tools, and upskilling with DDDM knowledge.





GoodFirms survey reveals the different factors and practices adopted by the surveyees on DDDM; about 41.5% of the respondents gave data collection the first stop, then evaluate, visualize and get quality data to implement future strategies.





Sales and revenue data, marketing data, customer data, current trends in the industry, product performance, financial data and operational data are the different types of data that plays a critical role in decision making, according to the survey.





Through this research survey, GoodFirms also attempted to find out the advantages of data-driven decision-making (DDDM) and these are the points quoted by the survey respondents - helps in more confident decisions (91.4%), improves productivity (76.1%), achieve cost savings (63.8%), proactive steps against risk (57.6%), competitive advantage (51.3%), visualize meaning in every data (48.4%), saves time (43.9%), and establish accountability (42.1%).





“Ensuring the quality of data, data privacy and security, scattered data, change management, data overload, absence of required skills are the challenges while implementing data-driven decision-making,”GoodFirms survey





Regarding the future of data-driven decision-making (DDDM), advanced-data analytics, hyper-personalization, real-time insights, increased data democratization are likely to take more center-stage.

Technologies like AI, ML, cloud computing are going to further play a crucial role in DDDM - Concluded GoodFirms Survey.





About the Research:

GoodFirms Survey-"Data-Driven Decision-Making (DDDM): Key Advantages, Expert Tips, and the Future Trends" queried 690 businesses to gather all tips, advantages, challenges and the future trends that will help our readers and business associates to become more familiar with data analytics.



Key Findings:





73.6% of the participants of the GoodFirms survey are already practicing data-driven decision-making.

26.4% of the survey responders are yet to plunge into DDDM.

Data collection methods greatly impact the method of data analysis. While sales tracking is leveraged by 79.1% of the survey respondents, social media monitoring stood second with over 67% of businesses adopting the method.

Sales and revenue data is the most prioritized data for decision-making, according to 89.4% of the respondents.

Nearly 57.6% of the survey participants asserted that DDDM results in proactive steps against risks.

Ensuring the quality of data is one of the major challenges for 89.3% of the businesses that have adopted data-driven decision-making.

The future of DDDM has the potential to improve its impact on the success of businesses.





