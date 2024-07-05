IRENA Opens Registration for Summer Youth Programme

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) invites students and young professionals from diverse backgrounds to join GROWTH@IRENA, a comprehensive five-week training program. The programme is designed to equip the next generation of energy professionals with the essential skills and knowledge necessary to address both current and future challenges in the energy sector.

The program, scheduled to commence on July 30th 2024 and conclude on August 27th 2024, will be conducted in-person every Tuesday, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Purpose of the Training Program:

The training will cover fundamental aspects of renewable energy policies, technologies, and real-world applications. It is designed to:

Understand various renewable energy technologies and their applications.

Analyze energy data to identify global and national trends in the renewable energy sector.

Recognize the potential for renewable energy growth and explore policy options for the energy transition.

Develop in-depth knowledge of the energy transition, climate action, and sustainable development.

Emphasize the importance of international cooperation for a successful energy transition.

Foster a powerful network to promote the message of renewables and sustainability globally.

Program Outline:

The curriculum includes modules on renewable energy basics, energy policy-making and partnerships, innovation and project development, renewable energy technologies, education and youth engagement, energy statistics and targets, energy access, private sector and industry action, gender balance and other related aspects.

Evaluation & E-Certificate:

To receive an e-certificate from IRENA, participants must meet specific criteria, including attendance of four sessions (at least) and completion of group capstone project (deliverable: short policy paper).

Registration Link:

The deadline to submit your application is 22 July 2024.

Register