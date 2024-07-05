Updates from NurExone: Growth Conference Presentation and Website Relaunch

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX), (OTCQB: NRXBF), (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce two significant updates aimed at advancing our mission and improving stakeholder engagement.



Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone, will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference – Biotech Feature. This online conference is specifically tailored towards the healthcare sector and will start on July 18, 2024, at 9:00am ET. NurExone presentation is scheduled from 2:55pm to 3:25pm ET. This conference is a prime platform for emerging growth companies to showcase their latest advancements and strategic initiatives. Dr. Shaltiel’s presentation will focus on NurExone's groundbreaking ExoTherapy platform and its nanodrug ExoPTEN under development for acute spinal cord injuries. We invite all stakeholders, investors, and interested parties to join us for this presentation using this link.

In our continuous effort to improve communication, NurExone is proud to announce the launch of our newly updated website. The redesign aims to provide a clearer, more intuitive interface that makes it easier for collaborators, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders to find the information they need. We believe these improvements will foster better engagement with our community and support our mission to develop cutting-edge exosome loaded therapies for central nervous system disease.

For more information, please visit our updated website at www.nurexone.com .

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical Company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube .

