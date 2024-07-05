AITX’s RAD Applauds Kansas and Missouri Governor's Commitment to Fair Competition in School Safety Funding

Detroit, Michigan, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), today expressed strong support for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's and Missouri Governor Mike Parson recent vetoes of legislation that would have limited school safety funding to a single company.



“We commend Governors Kelly and Parson for their decisions to promote fair competition and ensure that schools have the freedom to choose the best safety solutions for their unique needs,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD. “These decisions foster a fair marketplace, driving innovation and competition, which ultimately benefits the end users, our schools, and students. At RAD, we are committed to providing innovative and reliable firearm detection solutions that enhance public safety. By encouraging a competitive environment, we can continually improve our technologies and offer a broader range of effective solutions to meet the diverse security needs of educational institutions.”

The vetoed measure included criteria, such as SAFETY Act Designation, that only one company, ZeroEyes, currently meets, which raised concerns about limiting competition and creating a de facto no-bid contract scenario. The governors’ action ensures that schools are not restricted to a single provider, thereby fostering competition and innovation in the market.

On May 30, 2024, RAD announced enhanced gun detection technology and its initiative aimed at achieving SAFETY Act Designation.

AITX, through its subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), RAD-R, RAD-M and RAD-G is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers these tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-R, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.

