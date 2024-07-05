IAEE 45th INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ISTANBUL 2024 Prof. Gürkan Kumbaroğlu Boğaziçi Üniversitesi_IAEE 45th INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE IAEE 45th INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE_Boğaziçi Üniversitesi IAEE 45th ISTANBUL 2024

Energy, Sustainability, Security, Efficiency and Accessibility in a Time of Transition

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to Prof. Gürkan Kumbaroğlu, the Turkish Association for Energy Economics (TRAEE) in cooperation with the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) guested last week of june the 45th IAEE International Conference, bringing together almost 500 prominent energy professionals from the private sector and government as well as academicians from around the world, at Boğaziçi Üniversitesi, in Istanbul. IAEE has been organizing an international conference since 1979. These conferences are always attended by high-level government officials, private sector leaders as well as prominent academicians as speakers and discussants (http://www.iaee.org/en/conferences/). TRAEE hosted the 31st IAEE International Conference in Istanbul in 2008 and the 38th IAEE International Conference in 2015. This 45th IAEE International Conference was be the third one, focus on “Energy Sustainability, Security, Efficiency and Accessibility in a Time of Transition”, where issues of oil and gas security, climate change and limiting greenhouse gas emissions, uncertainties in energy prices and the world in meeting future energy needs along with long term new technology options.

Prof. Kumbaroğlu,

how was this IAEE 45 International Conference held in Turkey?

GK: “We had a total of 510 participants from 70 countries with the majority coming from Europe. Germany is on top of the list with 56 participants, followed by France 49, Austria and Netherlands both 21, Italy 17. The leading country in Asia is China with 24 participants followed by South Korea 17. In Middle East we have Saudi Arabia on top of the list with 37 participants followed by Qatar 3. The United Stated is leading North America with 40 participants followed by Canada 9. In South America we have Brazil on top of the list with 7 participants followed by Chile 3. Africa’s top country is Uganda with 13 participants followed by South Africa 8. This truly international composition of delegates provided a unique platform for professional as well as social and cultural interaction with colleagues from all over the world.”

What’s the main highlights who came from these five days event?

GK: “Today, we face unprecedented challenges and opportunities in energy. Critical energy issues of vital concern and importance to governments and industries were addressed by researchers, practitioners and decision-makers from industry, government and academia within 10 plenary sessions and 65 concurrent sessions with a total of over 300 presentations. All emerging energy issues were covered from an economic perspective under sustainability constraints in a time of transition. We had two Pre-Conference Workshops: one on Life Cycle Assessment, and another on Modeling Energy Taxes and Carbon Prices. We had two competitions: a Best Student Paper Competition, and a Best Poster Competition. Under the main theme “Energy Sustainability, Security, Efficiency and Accessibility in a Time of Transition” we have successfully completed this year’s flagship event in energy economics.”

What’s next AIEE agenda?

GK: “Key take-aways will be taken up at upcoming IAEE conferences.

To name just a few examples that came up in the Closing Presidential on key take-aways from Istanbul to Paris; geopolitical issues based on defragmented needs and priorities, negative electricity prices, EV transition challenges, the fact that the Paris agreement does not deliver anticipated results are some of the key take-aways that would be addressed further. The 46th IAEE International Conference coming up in Paris next year will get the Paris climate agreement elaborated in detail from an energy economic perspective. Before we get to Paris next year, there are several regional events to follow up later this year. IAEE’s 9th Latin American Conference will take place in Brazil later this month the 8th AIEE Energy Symposium will take place in Italy in November and the 3rd IAEE MENA Conference will take place in Saudi Arabia at the end of the year.”

Many countries were represented on the Conference. A special mention goes to the Italian AIEE delegation who brought its important contribution at the hashtag#IAEE International Association for Energy Economics, with the active participation of its President Matteo Di Castelnuovo, its Council members GUIDO BORTONI, Carlo Andrea Bollino, Carlo Di Primio, Lucia Visconti Parisio, Gianluca Guicciardi, Patrizia Marin and Paola Casati. And from UAE Racha Abdrabbo Haffar, and our dear friend Adnan Shihab-Eldin. Italian AIEE happyly announced the next international conference, the “8th AIEE Energy Symposium on Energy Security” looking forward to meeting all in Padua University, in Italy, next 28-30 November, 2024 https://lnkd.in/dBT4dzm.

Special thanks to all sponsors & supporters: Hergüner Bilgen Üçer Attorney Partnership, DAVINCI Energy Investments & Consultancy, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center KAPSARC, AKSA Power Generation, ACE Consulting and Engineering, ASPİLSAN Enerji, DB Tarimsal Enerji, RE-PIE Asset Management, EPİAŞ Energy Exchange Istanbul, RÖNESANS Enerji, VALE Charging, Turkish Airlines, Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment Office, and the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

