BizCloud MLC2024

BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager Continues Commitment to MLC and Cricket in Americas; BizCloud Experts Secures Suite at Grand Prairie Stadium for MLC2024

I’m thrilled to be part of a team that makes working towards our organizational goals both fun and exciting. I look forward to introducing more corporate executives to the sport of cricket. #LovingIT” — Jeff Madl, VP of Sales, BizCloud Experts

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizCloud Experts FieldsManager , a leading provider of cloud solutions and field management software, is thrilled to announce its agreement with Major League Cricket (MLC) for the second season of MLC in 2024. This agreement sees MLC selling Suite 4 in the state-of-the-art Grand Prairie Stadium to BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager for its exclusive use, creating a unique platform to provide hospitality to our clients, employees, and well-wishers, while introducing and promoting cricket to North American customers.For the second year in a row, by leveraging the world-class facilities of Grand Prairie Stadium, BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager aims to deliver an unforgettable experience that showcases the excitement and beauty of the game. This commitment also underscores BizCloud Experts/FieldsManager's dedication to the growth and promotion of cricket in North America.It is worth noting that FieldsManager, an AWS Marketplace Solution, is built as an advanced, fully serverless platform that seamlessly integrates AWS MediaLive into its zero-touch live streaming solution. This integration empowers businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology and enhance their live streaming capabilities. Additionally, BizCloud Experts is an Advanced AWS Partner with multiple competencies and has been recognized for its eight (8) Solution Delivery Programs (SDP) that accelerate customers' ability to build smart serverless solutions. These accolades further demonstrate BizCloud Experts' expertise and dedication to delivering innovative cloud solutions.To join us and experience the excitement of MLC2024 , please sign up at: https://forms.gle/ju5Cf9VfYfg2rxUH7 . If we can accommodate your request we will contact you.About BizCloud Experts:BizCloud Experts is a leading Cloud Solutions provider recognized for multiple competencies and service delivery recognitions. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, the company offers cutting-edge technologies and services that transform operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. BizCloud Experts empowers businesses across various industries to leverage the power of the cloud by helping customers migrate, modernize, and optimize their IT and cloud solutions.About FieldsManager:FieldsManager is a flagship product of BizCloud Experts, delivered as a “software-as-a-service” solution aimed at democratizing access to sporting (cricket) facilities, and providing advanced value-added services like “Zero Touch Live-Streaming.” FieldsManager is a serverless solution hosted on AWS, and its subscription is available on AWS Marketplace.

Last years finals recap from MLC - Check it out