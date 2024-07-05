Former Assisted Living Businessman Charged In State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, former assisted living businessman Charles L. Gross, Jr, 64, of Raleigh was arrested on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. He was charged with nine counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Charles L. Gross, Jr, President/Manager and/or responsible person of Coventry Health and Management, LLC dba Granville House, Coventry House of Siler City, LLC, and Coventry House of Zebulon, LLC aided and abetted the businesses to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use State Withholding tax. Gross aided and abetted Coventry Health and Management, LLC dba Granville House LLC to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use $30,580 in State Withholding Tax from January 1, 2017, through September 30, 2019. He aided and abetted Coventry House of Siler City, LLC to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use $60,132 in State Withholding Tax from January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2018. He also aided and abetted Coventry House of Zebulon, LLC to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use $33,531 in State Withholding Tax from January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2018. During this time, he was the responsible person of the businesses and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina State Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Gross appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $150,000 secured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for today in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh. The charges resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh