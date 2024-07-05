Submit Release
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Update to Supplements

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 19 July 2024

DUBLIN, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the Supplements for the following Sub-Funds will be updated on or about 19 July 2024:

1.   Increase in the following Sub-Funds' commitment to Sustainable Investments.

  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Active US Equity UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Active US Growth UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Active US Value UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

2.   Changes to the following Sub-Funds' Exclusions Policy.

  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond 1-5 yr Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/etf-change-to-sih-ep-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
David Brigstocke
07830 316102

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


