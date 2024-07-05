Cloudbench Receives Distinction for Financial Services Expertise from Google Cloud

Leading Vertical AI consultancy and Google Cloud Partner recognized for financial services expertise and commitment to client success.

Saint Petersburg, FL, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbench , a leading Google Cloud partner and vertical AI consultancy, has earned a new Google Cloud Expertise designation in Financial Services. This recognition highlights Cloudbench's consistent success in delivering measurable business value and outcomes for its FinTech, InsurTech, and Web3 Digital Asset startup and midmarket clients.

As part of a rigorous certification process, Google Cloud thoroughly evaluates each partner's client experience, professional certifications, and expertise in Google AI and Cloud. This process identifies top companies and recognizes those that set the standard in these crucial areas. Only the most qualified partners receive Google Cloud's esteemed Expertise designations, and all awardees demonstrate exceptional technical proficiency and a proven track record of success.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious Google Cloud Expertise designation from Google Cloud,” said Tom Richer, CEO of Cloudbench. “At Cloudbench, our mission is to support our startup and midmarket clients in adopting AI and modernizing their applications and platforms on the Google Cloud Platform. This recognition from Google underscores our dedication to certified expertise and achieving project success for our clients."

For more information about Cloudbench’s Google Cloud partnership and practice, please visit https://www.cloudbench.net

About Cloudbench

Cloudbench is at the forefront of value-driven vertical AI solutions empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. Our mission is to rapidly help small and medium clients enable, embrace, and manage AI, Data, Cloud, Web3,and Work AI. Cloudbench is an official Google Cloud partner, a member of the Google Cloud for Startups program, and a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings. Learn more at www.cloudbench.net

Press Inquiries: Tom Richer CEO investorrelations(at)cloudbench.net