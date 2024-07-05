ESMA puts forward measures to support corporate sustainability reporting

The purpose of the GLESI is to provide guidance to build convergence on supervisory practices on sustainability reporting. See explainer video here. Through the Public Statement on the first-time application of the ESRS, ESMA intends to support large issuers in going through the learning curve associated with the implementation of these new reporting requirements. See visuals here.

The guidelines and statement published today are in line with recommendations proposed in the recently published ESMA Position Paper “Building more effective and attractive capital markets in the EU” namely:

promoting EU capital markets as a hub for green finance – this should include efforts to clarify the disclosure of sustainability information to aid comprehension by investors, also through the use of sustainability labels/categories as necessary; reducing complexity and enhancing clarity for the industry can also serve to ease compliance burdens; and

improving supervisory consistency amongst EU National Authorities – fostering harmonised enforcement outcomes through enhanced cooperation and convergence

Next steps

ESMA will continue to monitor the sustainability reporting practices in 2025 as well as the application of the GLESI. ESMA will translate the GLESI in all EU languages and make these translations available on its website.