BWI Group dedicated to European automobile industry
BWI Group is set to accelerate its expansion and advancement of the by-wire product in PolandBEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BWI Group, a global supplier of automotive suspension and brake systems, is set to accelerate its expansion and advancement of the by-wire product in its largest European plant in Krosno and the core Technical Center in Krakow, Poland.
The company’s operations in Poland have been supporting well known automakers, including BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Volvo, with high-performance suspensions featuring various configurations and functions.
BWI Group is expanding offers of excellence with the ultimate brake-by-wire Electro Mechanical Brake and renowned active suspension systems, MagneRide and AeroRide.
Combining centennial heritage with modern technology, BWI Group’s substantial global footprint encompasses nine plants, seven R&D centers, one software center and two proving grounds in Europe, North America and China.
“For decades, BWI Group has been diligently providing European customers with comprehensive driving solutions through the robust synergies of our plant and technical center in Poland,” said George Chang, Board Director and CEO of BWI Group.
“While fostering the technical advancement of the Polish automotive sector, BWI Group’s operations help consolidate the regional industry and value chains with auto makers in Europe,” he continued.
Located in Krosno, BWI Group's largest plant in Europe is pivotal for supply chain advancement of the Group on the continent, as it celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. The plant has significantly contributed to the local economy by generating over 1,400 jobs, optimizing the local job market.
Operating on the basis of Manufacturing 4.0, the plant specializes in producing advanced active and controlled dampers, the active roll control system, engine mounts, linear actuators and other suspension products, ensuring that plant remains a critical player in the global market.
Since its establishment in 1944 and the production of its first damper in 1958, the Krosno plant has been at the forefront of shock absorber manufacturing. With an impressive installed annual capacity of 11 million units, the plant played a crucial role in the local automotive industry.
The plant has maintained its robust operations and continues to emphasize quality and innovation. To date, the plant has produced over 300 million shock absorbers, underscoring its enduring legacy and commitment to excellence.
Furthermore, the plant possesses the capability to produce Electronic Control Units (ECU) and sensors, bolstering BWI Group’s electronic and electrical architecture advancement abilities.
Highlighting its excellence, the Krosno plant prides itself on its stringent commitment to health, safety, and environmental standards, all rigorously certified by third-party organizations. By adopting solar panels, sewage treatment and exhaust treatment systems, the plant promotes eco-friendly production, contributing to the sustainable growth of the local community.
Looking ahead, the plant anticipates a nearly 50 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2023, bringing down the total to 9,513 metric tons, in addition to a 15 percent cut in production waste.
The Krosno plant is undergoing an eWay transformation, embracing LEAN principles to boost efficiency and productivity. Renowned for its long-serving and highly skilled staff, the plant further consolidates its reputation for excellence.
In addition to the Krosno plant, The Krakow Technical Center also ensured a rapid response to customer demands in Europe. Its skilled team and state-of-the-art labs, as well as testing facilities, solidify BWI Group’s global reputation as a reliable partner.
Since 2023, BWI Group in Europe has enhanced its product range by adding advanced brake-by-wire systems. The Krakow Technical Center is tasked with integrating Electro Mechanical Brakes into BWI Group’s offerings.
Working closely with the group’s other operations worldwide, the center aims to customize this project for established and potential Euro pean customers.
The center also bears responsibility for providing application support for the ValveRide system in Europe. It is engaged in various ongoing pro jects with the renowned MagneRide suspension system and high-performance hydraulic shock absorbers.
The facility is covered by an innovative trigeneration system and solar panels on its roof. Spanning more than 11,000 square meters, it houses production and office space for nearly 400 engineers.
Frank Chen
BWI Group
media.bwi@bwigroup.com