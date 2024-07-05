Kalp and Tiamonds AG Announce Strategic Partnership for Diamond Tokenization and Listing on STOEX (SMART Token Exchange)

A strategic alliance to revolutionize the diamond industry through blockchain technology

NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalp Decentra Foundation with the brand name “Kalp Ecosystem” and Tiamonds, a leading diamond tokenization company based in Liechtenstein, have entered a strategic partnership to leverage Kalp Ecosystem's technology for tokenizing real-world diamonds and listing these tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs) on the STOEX (SMART Token Exchange) platform.

Kalp Decentra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, holding the rights to own and manage Kalp, a public permissioned distributed ledger technology, with an aim to democratize access to decentralized digital public infrastructure (DPI). This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between traditional valuable assets and the digital economy, opening new avenues for investment in the diamond industry.

As per the terms of the agreement, both the parties share individual duties. Kalp Ecosystem with its advanced and innovative approach will enable innovative STOEX (SMART Token Exchange) platform as an exchange for Tiamonds's tokenized diamonds, providing a secure and regulatory-compliant environment for investors to access 1-of-1 or fractional ownership of high-value diamonds. By enabling the listing and trading of these digital assets, Kalp will play a pivotal role in democratizing access to the diamond market and boosting investor confidence through enhanced transparency and liquidity.

Steven Gaertner from Tiamonds shared his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Kalp Ecosystem and bring our tokenized diamonds to the revolutionary STOEX (SMART Token Exchange) platform. This partnership allows us to leverage Kalp Ecosystem’s expertise in RWA tokenization with their advanced trading infrastructure, opening up new possibilities in the digital asset market and revolutionizing how people invest in diamonds."

Kalp Ecosystem will enable the state-of-the-art STOEX (SMART Token Exchange) platform to facilitate the listing, trading, and management of Tiamonds's tokenized diamonds, where Tiamonds will be the exclusive supplier of diamonds. Enabling this would not only create a seamless experience for investors but will also expose them to this high-returning unique asset class.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology," stated a representative from Kalp Ecosystem. "By the facilitation of listing of tokenized Tiamonds's real-world diamonds on the STOEX (SMART Token Exchange) platform, we are creating a digital bridge that connects the timeless value of diamonds with the innovation of blockchain, providing our users with unparalleled investment opportunities."

This partnership revolutionizes the diamond investment landscape by enabling secure and transparent access to tokenized diamonds, overcoming existing limitations in traditional diamond trading. It addresses issues of liquidity and fractional ownership, fostering an inclusive, interconnected community of diamond investors and enthusiasts.

About Kalp Ecosystem

Kalp Ecosystem is an innovative approach offering a regulatory-compliant, decentralized, and comprehensive digital public infrastructure specifically designed for the regulated tokenization and subsequent liquidity of RWAs and real-world use cases.

About Tiamonds

Tiamonds is a joint stock company incorporated in Liechtenstein, specializing in the tokenization of diamonds. The company is at the forefront of bringing real-world valuable assets into the digital realm through blockchain technology, revolutionizing how diamonds are owned and traded.