AI In Logistics market analysis with opportunity segments

AI In Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in logistics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.21 billion in 2023 to $18.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing complexity in supply chain networks, rising demand for real-time logistics solutions, advancements in ai and machine learning technologies, growing e-commerce sector, need for efficiency and cost optimization in logistics operations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI in logistics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $83.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of autonomous vehicles and drones in logistics, rising demand for predictive analytics in supply chain management, growth of smart warehouses and fulfillment centers, integration of blockchain technology for transparent and secure transactions, increasing focus on sustainability and green logistics.

Growth driver of the AI in logistics market

The rising growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to propel the growth of the AI in logistics market going forward. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods or services over the internet and the transfer of data and funds to complete the transactions. The adoption of AI in logistics helps e-commerce businesses streamline their operations and improve efficiency, leading to benefits such as route optimization, supply chain optimization, and personalized shopping recommendations.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AI in logistics market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, DHL International GmbH, United Parcel Service, Inc., FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, NVIDIA Corporation, XPO Logistics, Inc., Zebra Technologies, HAVI, Infor, Echo Global Logistics, Symbotic, C3 AI, Turvo Inc., project44 Inc., Wise Systems, Inc., Covariant, Cognitivescale Inc., Slync.io Inc., Transportation Applied Intelligence LLC.

Major companies operating in the AI in logistics market are focusing on introducing technologically advanced solutions, such as AI-powered supply chain management and orchestration solutions, to increase their profitability in the market. AI-powered supply chain management and orchestration solutions leverage artificial intelligence to streamline and optimize various aspects of the supply chain.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Software, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context Awareness Computing, Computer Vision

3) By Application: Self-driving Vehicles And Forklifts, Planning And Forecasting, Machine And Human Collaboration, Automation Of Ordering And Processing

4) By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Food And Beverages, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the AI in logistics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of AI in logistics.

AI In Logistics Market Definition

Artificial intelligence in logistics refers to the utilization of machine learning (ML) and algorithms to automate and optimize various aspects of the logistics industry. It is used to automate routine tasks, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and make intelligent decisions.

The main types of AI in logistics offerings are software and services. Software refers to the facilitation of automation, data analysis, and decision-making processes. Various types of technologies include machine learning, natural language processing, context awareness computing, and computer vision, which are used for several applications, including self-driving vehicles and forklifts, planning and forecasting, machine and human collaboration, and automation of ordering and processing. It is used by various industry verticals, such as automotive, food and beverages, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail.

AI In Logistics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Logistics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in logistics market size, AI in logistics market drivers and trends, AI in logistics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in logistics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

