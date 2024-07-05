Biomedical Engineering Applications Boost Growth in the Polyimide Film and Tape Market; FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to Surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2034

Market Survey on Polyimide Film and Tape Market Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Market Size and Forecast, Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis, Regulations, Trade Analysis and Company Analysis.

NEWARK, Del, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polyimide film and tape market is poised to cross USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of USD 5.2 billion by 2034. The polyimide film and tape market size is projected to thrive at a staggering CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034.



Polyimide films and tapes are at the vanguard of a revolution in healthcare brought about by the integration of materials research and biomedical engineering. Polyimide films enable advances in personalized medicine and cutting-edge medical solutions using biosensors, biocompatible electronics, and implanted medical devices. Businesses specializing in polyimide films and tapes are positioned to benefit from the rising demand for materials that support the production of innovative implantable and wearable medical devices, providing opportunities for revenue expansion as the healthcare industry encourages advanced biomedical technologies.

A thriving industry for smart fabrics is emerging from the convergence of electronics and textiles, with polyimide films essential to this development. Polyimide films and tapes, which provide flexibility, toughness, and electrical insulation, make it possible to create smart textiles, such as wearable technology and clothes that monitor health. Businesses that offer polyimide solutions are well-positioned to address the rising need for materials that connect electronics and fashion, enabling them to create cutting-edge goods that suit the changing tastes of tech-savvy customers in the rapidly expanding smart textiles sector.

Polyimide films and tapes are discovering applications in energy storage systems as protective layers and insulation due to the emphasis on renewable energy storage options, such as batteries and capacitors. The demand for polyimide films in the renewable energy storage industry is rising as businesses align with the worldwide movement towards sustainable energy practices and the growing relevance of energy storage technology. Companies may profit from the ever-increasing market for sustainable energy solutions and help shift the energy landscape towards one that is more environmentally sensitive by proactively positioning themselves as suppliers of materials for energy storage applications.

The polyimide film and tape market is dynamic, and strategic adaptability is critical. Technological leadership, customization skills, and a sustainability-focused approach are essential for success. Niche players prosper via specialization, while crucial giants like DuPont and Saint-Gobain continue to exert influence. In this quickly changing economy, partnerships, creativity, and adherence to regulations are essential for maintaining competitiveness." - Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Polyimide Film and Tape Market Report

The global polyimide film and tape market size expanded at an 11.1% CAGR through 2034.

The flexible printed circuits segment is projected to rise at an 8.2% CAGR through 2034.

The electronics segment is expected to develop at an 8.0% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at an 8.7% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is anticipated to develop at a 9.4% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United Kingdom is estimated to surge at a 9.5% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in South Korea is expected to increase at a 10.2% CAGR through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

The polyimide film and tape market is extremely competitive, with large global manufacturers such as DuPont, Saint-Gobain, and UBE Industries dominating. These industry giants rely on substantial distribution networks and technological skills. Regional and specialized players differentiate themselves by agility and specialization. Collaborations and sustainability initiatives influence the landscape, emphasizing environmentally beneficial activities. Technology leadership and customization skills are crucial for fostering innovation and maintaining market dominance.

Recent Developments

In December 2023, Arkema acquired 54% of PI Advanced Materials (PIAM), a Korean-listed company and global leader in polyimide films. The acquisition broadens Arkema's portfolio of high-performance technologies for fast-growing industries, such as sophisticated electronics and electric cars.

In May 2022, DuPont Interconnect Solutions celebrated the completion of a US$ 250 million capital project to expand the production of Kapton® polyimide film and Pyralux® flexible circuit materials at its Circleville manufacturing site. The ceremony was attended by elected officials and business leaders.

Key Players in the Polyimide Film and Tape Market

DuPont

Saint-Gobain

UBE Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Toray Industries

Taimide Tech Inc.

Kolon Industries Inc.

FLEXcon Company Inc.

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Shinmax Technology Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Anabond Limited

NeXolve Holdings, LLC

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Nitto Denko Corporation





Polyimide Film and Tape Market Segmentation

By Application:

Flexible Printed Circuits

Specialty Fabricated Products

Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Wires & Cables

Others



By End-use Industry:

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Labeling

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

