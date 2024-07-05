Disease & Injury Prevention

Programs working to prevent cancer from occurring or recurring, ensure the detection of cancer in its earliest stage, and provide the highest quality of life during and after treatment for Kansans who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Chronic diseases can require both ongoing medical attention and limit one’s activities of daily living. Chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes are leading causes of death and disability in Kansas. Learn more about your risk for chronic diseases and how you can help prevent them.

The Community Health Promotion Section within the Bureau of Health Promotion, house the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation, Physical Activity and Nutrition programs to reduce tobacco use and increase access to healthy food and promote physical activity.

Community Health Workers (CHWs) are a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of and/or has an unusually close understanding of the community served. CHWs make an impact in Kansas as they decrease challenges that keep everyone from living a healthy life and provide them access to make the healthiest choice the easiest choice.