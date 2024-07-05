Electronic Warfare System Market is Calculated to Reach US$ 33.88 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing Leading to Production of Smart Electronic Warfare Systems: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global electronic warfare system market is estimated at a value of US$ 21.2 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to climb to a size of US$ 33.88 billion by the end of 2034, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its updated market research report.In this modern world, threats posed by hostile countries are unique and unknown. Electronic warfare (EW) systems have thus become crucial in modern defense strategies. They help in detecting, interpreting, and counteracting threats posed by enemy radar systems and communication networks. Electronic warfare technologies offer situational awareness, protect military assets, and aid in gaining operational superiority.Integration of digital technologies such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and signal processing is leading to the development of electronic warfare technologies with high advanced capabilities. Advanced electronic warfare systems offer superiority in detecting and mitigating complex threats. Integration of EW technologies with other defense systems such as radar communication is facilitating seamless operations.Download Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7708 One of the notable trends in the electronic warfare system market is the introduction of EW capabilities across multiple domains such as sea, land, air, space, and cyberspace. Electronic warfare systems have thus become highly effective in protecting military networks against cyberattacks.Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for electronic warfare systems is calculated to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034. The United States is expected to capture 72% of the North American market share in 2024. The Japan market is estimated at a value of US$ 1.35 billion in 2024.Sales of electronic warfare systems in Canada are projected to reach US$ 2.85 billion by 2034. Demand for naval-based EW platforms is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.“Miniaturization trend driven by growing need for compact and versatile mobile defense solutions will create lucrative opportunities for electronic warfare system manufacturers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Top Key Players are BAE Systems Plc.; Leonardo S.p.A.; Elbit Systems Ltd.; Rheinmetall AG; Boeing Company; Israel Aerospace Industries; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; DataShapes LLC; BlueHalo; Raytheon Company; SAAB AB; Mercury Systems, Inc.; Airbus Defense and Space; General Dynamics Corporation; Electronic Warfare Associates, Inc.; Textron, Inc.; Thales Group.Regional AnalysisThe United States government is making huge investments in advancing its defense and military sectors. Rising geopolitical tensions among neighboring countries such as Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine are driving the focus of the government in advancing border security. Increasing demand for electronic warfare training systems and the rising use of cognitive electronic warfare systems are further contributing to the growth of the United States market.Increasing frequency of digital attacks and cybersecurity threats are pushing the demand for electronic warfare communication & intelligence technologies in Japan. The rising dominance of China and North Korea in the Asia Pacific region is necessitating Japan to invest in tactical electronic warfare technologies and control, command, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems.Looking for A customization report click here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7708 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations to Meet Growing Need of High Potential Markets for Advanced Electronic Warfare SystemsThe Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern regions are seeing significant investments in the modernization of their military and defense sectors. This is creating lucrative opportunities for electronic warfare system producers. By exploring untapped markets in developing regions, manufacturers of electronic warfare systems will earn high profits in the years ahead.Growing need for next-generation electronic warfare systems that offer cognitive EW capabilities and adaptive countermeasures is driving market players' attention toward collaborations and partnerships. • In March 2024, Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced its new modular open systems architecture (MOSA) platform, a combat computing product meeting the United States Army's C4ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS).• In March 2023, the Indian Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the purchase of two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems – 'Project Himshakti' - at a cost of around US$ 35.88 million.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic warfare system market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on capability (electronic support, electronic attack, electronic protection), platform (airborne-based EW, naval-based EW, ground-based EW, space-based EW), technology (directed energy weapons, antennas, anti-jam electronic protection systems, IR missile warning systems, optical attack solutions), and end user (military, commercial), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 