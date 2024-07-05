Arizona Shutter Co. Will Showcase at Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show
Arizona Shutter Co. is Arizona's premier provider of beautiful and affordable window treatments.CHANDLER, AZ, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Shutter Co., a leading provider of beautiful and affordable window treatments in Arizona, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show. The event will occur at State Farm Stadium on July 12-14, 2024.
Arizona Shutter Co. stands out for its unwavering commitment to service excellence. Guided by the principle of 'No Excuses, No Ego, No Entitlement,' the company provides comprehensive assistance to all customers on a daily basis, setting a high standard in the industry.
At the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, Arizona Shutter Co. will present a diverse range of window treatment solutions. Among the 1,000 vendor booths, their booth will stand out with stunning offerings designed to cater to a wide array of tastes and preferences.
In addition to exploring Arizona Shutter Co.'s offerings, visitors can enjoy numerous attractions and activities at the event. From interactive plant bars to master gardener seminars and crafting workshops, there's something for everyone. Attendees can also avail themselves of free consultations and take-home designs for landscaping projects, courtesy of Horticultural Frontiers.
As a special treat for Platinum Guests, Arizona Shutter Co. is thrilled to offer exclusive perks. These include a chance to spin the prize wheel at the Pink Prize Tent and complimentary appreciation gifts for those who share their positive experiences with the company on Google, Yelp, or Facebook.
Arizona Shutter Co. invites attendees to visit their booth at the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show to discover the perfect window treatment solutions for their homes.
For more information about Arizona Shutter Co. and their participation in the event, visit the Arizona Shutter Co. website.
Address: 55 N Arizona Place
City: Chandler
State: AZ
Zip code: 85225
