5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market 2024 to 2030 - Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) market was valued at US$ 63.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 73 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.9%
In 2023, the global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) market was valued at US$ 63.9 million, reflecting its specialized nature.
— 24ChemicalResearch
The market is projected to reach US$ 73 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during the forecast period.
This report studies the 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) market. Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), also 5-(hydroxymethyl) furfural, is an organic compound formed by the dehydration of certain sugars. It is a white low-melting solid (although commercial samples are often yellow) which is highly soluble in both water and organic solvents. The molecule consists of a furan ring, containing both aldehyde and alcohol functional groups. HMF can form in sugar-containing food, particularly as a result of heating or cooking and this formation has been the topic of significant study as HMF is regarded as being potentially carcinogenic to humans. Hydroxymethylfurfural is a marker of poor or overlong storage of foods such as honey. It is produced industrially on a modest scale as a carbon-neutral feedstock for the production of fuels and other chemicals.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF), with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF). This report contains market size and forecasts of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) in global, including the following market information:
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, ($ millions)
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, (Kg)
Global top five 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) companies in 2023 (%)
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) key players include AVA Biochem, Robinson Brothers, Penta Manufacturer, NBB Company, Beijing Lys Chemicals, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 95%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 90%, followed by China and North America, both with a share about 5 percent. In terms of product, Industrial Grade is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Flavor & Fragrance Industry, followed by Pharmaceutical Industry, etc.
We surveyed the 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market, by Type, 2019-2024, 2025-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2023 (%)
➡️Industrial Grade 5-HMF
➡️Food Grade 5-HMF
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market, by Application, 2019-2024, 2025-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2023 (%)
➡️Flavor and Fragrance
➡️Pharmaceutical
➡️Others
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market, By Region and Country, 2019-2024, 2025-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2023 (%)
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) revenues in global market, 2019-2024 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) revenues share in global market, 2023 (%)
Key companies 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) sales in global market, 2019-2024 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) sales share in global market, 2023 (%)
key players include:
➡️AVA Biochem
➡️Robinson Brothers
➡️Penta Manufacturer
➡️NBB Company
➡️Sugar Energy
➡️Beijing Lys Chemicals
➡️Xuzhou Ruisai Technology
➡️Wutong Aroma Chemicals
