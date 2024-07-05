Application Server Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

application server market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application server market was valued at $17 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2031.

The application server market share is expected to enhance due to an increase in the popularity of cloud computing in various business sectors.

A server that hosts applications or software that transmits business applications through a communication protocol is known as an application server. A service layer model is a framework for an application server. Application servers use cutting-edge software delivery methods, emerging mobile app development processes, and open-source software to provide the optimal user experience when running multiple mobile apps on smartphones and tablets and accessing numerous cloud-based services.

According to application server market research, the IT & telecom and BSFI segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 15.0% and 13.0%, respectively, during the forecast period. The active application server and web information server segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 13.0% and 12.0%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America held a significant global application server market share, owing to presence of private and government IT organizations aided for advanced application server in this region. The demand is mostly being driven by early technological adoption and a considerable mobile device penetration. Devices in application server industry is expected to propel growth in this region. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increase in spending on data center infrastructure to upgrade the virtual networks in various sector are the primary factors that drive growth of the application server industry in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Key players profiled in the report include Adobe Inc., Apache Software Foundation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc. and VMware, Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the Application Server Market analysis.

