Vascular Access Devices market segments, driver, restraints, and trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vascular access devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.3 billion in 2023 to $5.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising chronic diseases, aging population, healthcare infrastructure growth, increasing surgical procedures, awareness and training.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vascular access devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in material science, rise in ambulatory care, globalization of healthcare, telemedicine and remote, focus on infection control.

Growth driver of the vascular access devices market

The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is expected to propel the growth of the vascular access devices market going forward. Lifestyle diseases, also known as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) or chronic diseases, are a group of health conditions that are primarily caused by unhealthy lifestyle choices and behaviors rather than infectious agents. These diseases often require ongoing treatment and care, making vascular access devices essential for the safe and effective delivery of medications and therapies.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the vascular access devices market include Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, ICU Medical Inc., Cook Medical, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Biotronik Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Nipro Medical Corporation, pfm medical ag, Amecath Medical Technologies, Romsons Group, Medical Components Inc., Access Vascular Inc., Newtech Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Vygon USA.

Major companies operating in the vascular access devices market are increasing their focus on developing more efficient devices using advanced technologies such as TipTracker technology to gain a competitive edge in the market. The TipTracker Technology provides real-time visual navigation, tracing the catheter pathway on a color screen, and helps confirm final tip placement.

Segments:

1) By Device Type: Central Vascular Access Devices, Peripheral Vascular Access Devices

2) By Application: Drug Administration, Fluid And Nutrition Administration, Blood Transfusion, Diagnostics And Testing

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the vascular access devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of vascular access devices.

Vascular Access Devices Market Definition

Vascular access devices (VADs) are medical devices that provide access to the bloodstream for a number of tasks, including giving drugs, administering fluids or blood products, or performing diagnostic tests. These devices are used to avoid the need for repeated needle punctures in patients, making it more convenient for both healthcare providers and patients.

The main types of vascular access devices are central vascular access devices and peripheral vascular access devices. Central vascular access devices are medical devices designed for inserting catheters into larger veins, typically located near the body's center. They are used for various applications including drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics and testing by various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.

Vascular Access Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vascular Access Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vascular access devices market size, vascular access devices market drivers and trends, vascular access devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The vascular access devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

