The Mint Gardener Designs an Entire Release Collection for Altenew
Sarah Simon, aka The Mint Gardener, designed a beautiful series of stamp sets and other paper crafting products perfect for watercolor techniques.
Altenew and The Mint Gardener unveil a stunning stamp collection perfect for paper crafters looking to enhance their watercolor skills.
I’m so excited about this new collaboration that I worked with Altenew to design dreamy watercolor flowers in the garden,”NEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a leading paper crafting company, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with renowned watercolor artist Sarah Simon, also known as The Mint Gardener. This exciting partnership brings forth the Altenew x The Mint Gardener Collection, a celebration of springtime florals and creativity.
— Sarah Simon
This release captured the essence of spring. Sarah Simon’s distinctive style, characterized by delicate blooms and botanical motifs, perfectly complements Altenew’s commitment to high-quality crafting products. As an avid watercolor artist, Sarah’s designs evoke the freshness and beauty of spring, making them ideal for cardmaking, scrapbooking, and other paper crafting projects.
The collaboration was long-awaited by Altenew team members. Tasnim, Altenew’s founder, expressed her excitement about collaborating with Sarah: “We’ve always admired The Mint Gardener’s work and wanted to bring her unique vision to our community. This collaboration is a dream come true for us.” Lydia, Altenew’s Creative Director, echoed the sentiment, adding, “Sarah’s books have been a source of inspiration for us, and we’re thrilled to see her designs come to life in our products.”
Sarah Simon herself was thrilled about this release. “I’m so excited about this new collaboration that I worked with Altenew to design dreamy watercolor flowers in the garden,” she shared while promoting an exclusive virtual class with Altenew. This online class featured a live workshop and instructions to help paper crafters learn new watercolor techniques in the world of stamping.
In honor of the release, Altenew held a YouTube video hop and a series of giveaways for fans. Crafters and artists were invited to join the Altenew x The Mint Gardener video hop, where talented designers showcased their watercolor creations using this captivating collection.
This collaboration follows Altenew’s successful partnerships with other influencers, including Amy Tangerine and Lindsay Weirich. Altenew remains committed to fostering creativity and expanding its watercolor collection through future collaborations.
Altenew promises exciting new collaborations in the future with popular watercolor and paper crafting artists in the industry. We can only hope to imagine what the future holds for crafters worldwide.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
