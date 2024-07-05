Hearing Extraordinary Dream by Qiuyu Li Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award
Innovative Logo Design Inspired by Chinese Pictographic Characters Receives International Recognition in Graphic DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Qiuyu Li's "Hearing Extraordinary Dream" as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Qiuyu Li's innovative logo design within the graphic design industry.
Hearing Extraordinary Dream's award-winning logo design showcases the relevance of incorporating cultural elements and historical inspiration in modern graphic design. By drawing from the pictographic origins of Chinese characters, Qiuyu Li's design aligns with the growing trend of integrating meaningful cultural symbolism into brand identities, offering a fresh perspective that resonates with both local and global audiences.
Qiuyu Li's logo design for Hearing Extraordinary Dream stands out for its unique fusion of traditional Chinese character elements with contemporary graphic design principles. The design skillfully incorporates visual elements symbolizing "ear" and "sound waves" to create a logo type that resembles an emoji, allowing for instant recognition of the company's music-related business. This innovative approach demonstrates Qiuyu Li's ability to craft a design that is both culturally significant and universally understandable.
The Bronze A' Design Award for Hearing Extraordinary Dream serves as a testament to Qiuyu Li's exceptional design capabilities and commitment to pushing the boundaries of graphic design. This recognition is expected to inspire Qiuyu Li and the graphic design community to continue exploring the rich potential of integrating cultural heritage and modern design practices, fostering further innovation and cultural appreciation within the industry.
Hearing Extraordinary Dream was designed by Qiuyu Li.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=152107
About Qiuyu Li
Alex Li (Qiuyu Li), Ph.D., born in Beijing, China in 1992, arrived in Japan in 2013. After obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Information Science, he pursued his research in design under the guidance of Prof. Yoshimaru Takahashi, obtaining a Doctorate in Fine Arts in 2024. That same year, Alex joined TOMBO Inc., a design firm based in Osaka. With a strong interest in the design principles of 20th-century constructivism, Alex aims to revitalize traditional constructivism by incorporating East Asian aesthetics and exploring new possibilities. His experimental results have garnered numerous awards both domestically and internationally.
About Hearing Extraordinary Dream Inc.
HEDD (Hearing Extraordinary Dream Inc.), established in 2018, is a professional team dedicated to providing lighting and sound design and technical support services for various live houses, fixed performance venues, music festival performances, and live events.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that excels in areas such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving entries receive this prestigious recognition.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of designers and brands whose products and projects positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures in the graphic design and visual communication industries. By participating, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the field of graphic design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at: https://graphic-design-award.com
