Mobile Phone Insurance Market to Soar at 11.8% CAGR, Reaching $74.5 Bn by 2030 | In-Depth Analysis of Segments & Trends

Mobile Phone Insurance Market to Soar at 11.8% CAGR, Reaching $74.5 Billion by 2030 | In-Depth Analysis of Segments & Emerging Trends

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, “Mobile Phone Insurance Market by Phone Type (Budget Phones, Mid & High-End Phones, Premium Smartphones), by Sales Channel (Retail, Online), by Coverage Type (Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft & Loss Protection, Others), by End User (Business, Individuals),: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030”.

As per the latest report, Over the next few years, the market will witness a major spike in CAGR. Technological innovations and increased disposable income would contribute significantly to market growth. The report offers a comprehensive study of major market players, key trends, and driving factors.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market report includes detailed information regarding driving factors and opportunities that propel the market growth. Moreover, the report involves an analysis of challenges and restraining factors, which helps market entrants understand pitfalls in the industry. Technological advancements and a surge in demand are the prime reasons behind the market growth. The untapped potential in developing countries would open new opportunities in the coming years.

The market growth is analyzed using several strategic tools and methods. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis are offered in the report. These tools offer a detailed analysis of major determinants of market growth and are essential for leveraging lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market report provides detailed segmentation of the market.

By Phone Type

• Budget Phones

• Mid & High-End Phones

• Premium Smartphones

By Sales Channel

• Retail

• Online

By Coverage Type

• Physical Damage

• Internal Component Failure

• Theft & Loss Protection

• Others

By End User

• Business

• Individuals

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market shares of every segment during the historic period and forecast period along with charts and tables.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the growth of the global Mobile Phone Insurance market. The prolonged lockdown across several countries and restrictions on import-expert disrupted the supply chain. Moreover, the lack of workforce and increased prices of raw materials affected the market.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance industry is analyzed based on the region along with the competitive landscape in each region. The regions included in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). These insights aid in formulating business strategies and open lucrative opportunities.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market report includes a detailed analysis of the top 10 market players active in the global market. The study includes sales, production, and revenue analysis. The prime market players are Apple Inc., ASSURANT, INC., Asurion, AT&T Intellectual Property, Aviva, Bolttech, Chubb, Digital Care sp. z o.o., Servify, Singtel, U Mobile Sdn Bhd. These market players have adopted several business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain their market presence in the market. The market report includes statistics, tables, and charts to offer a detailed study of the Mobile Phone Insurance industry.

