Captive Portal Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The captive portal market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.88 billion in 2023 to $1.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to internet growth, security concerns, regulatory compliance, emergence of wi-fi networks, mobile device adoption.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The captive portal market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to guest access requirements, integration with identity providers, business and organizational changes, increased awareness of cybersecurity, globalization and remote work trends.

Growth driver of the captive portal market

Increasing internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the captive portal market going forward. Internet penetration refers to the portion of the population that has access to the Internet. Captive portals are used to manage internet penetration by offering free or subsidized internet access in areas where traditional fixed-line or mobile broadband is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the captive portal market include Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Intelsat S.A., Aruba Networks, Extreme Networks Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Anuvu LLC, WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Boingo Wireless Inc., Grandstream Networks Inc., Satcom Direct Inc., Enea AB, Ray Corporation, Purple Wi-Fi Ltd., GlobalReach Technology Ltd., Skyfii Limited, Aventra Communications Inc., Godzone Wi-Fi LLC, Nexnet Solutions GmbH, IronWifi Inc., Cloud4Wi Inc., Performance Network Inc., Cloudi-Fi, WifiGem Inc., Spotipo Inc..

Major companies operating in the captive portal market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technological solutions, such as a cloud-based Wi-Fi platform with captive portal capability, to strengthen their position in the market. A cloud-based Wi-Fi platform with captive portal capability refers to a networking solution that operates in the cloud and provides Wi-Fi services while incorporating a captive portal feature.

Segments:

1) By Type: Vendor-Native Captive Portal, External Captive Portal

2) By Offering: Platform, Services

3) By Location: Indoor, Outdoor

4) By End-Use: Hospitality And Leisure, Travel And Transportation, Entertainment, Coworking Spaces, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Shopping Malls And Retail Outlets, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the captive portal market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of captive portal.

Captive Portal Market Definition

A captive portal is a web page that controls access to a network by requiring users to authenticate or agree to terms before accessing the internet through a public Wi-Fi or other network. It is commonly used in public spaces like airports, hotels, coffee shops, and other venues to manage and secure internet access, ensuring that users comply with certain conditions or login requirements before using the network.

