AI In Cancer Diagnostics market segments, driver, restraints, and trends

AI In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in cancer diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.55 billion in 2023 to $0.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cancer incidence rates, data explosion in healthcare, supportive regulatory environment, focus on precision medicine, expansion of ai applications beyond imaging.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI in cancer diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of explainable AI, global increase in healthcare it spending, integration with electronic health records (EHR), personalized medicine adoption, continued advances in ai algorithms.

Growth driver of the AI in cancer diagnostics market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the cancer diagnostics market going forward. Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. The integration of AI in cancer care aims to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and personalized treatment options, ultimately improving outcomes for cancer patients.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AI in cancer diagnostics market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Verily Life Sciences LLC, Tempus, Guardant Health, Lunit Inc., Paige AI Inc., Ada Health GmbH, Viz.ai Inc., Butterfly Network Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI SA SA, Enlitic Inc., Ibex Medical Analytics, Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited, CureMetrix Inc., CancerIQ Inc., MultiplAI Health, Freenome Holdings Inc., SkinVision, Entopsis, Owkin, Imagen Technologies, Panakeia Technologies, EchoPixel Inc., X-Zell Inc., Cyrcadia Health, Oncora Medical, Xilis.

Major companies operating in the AI in cancer diagnostics market are experiencing significant growth due to advancements in AI-powered digital pathology solutions for cancer diagnosis. AI-powered digital pathology solutions for cancer diagnosis refer to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to detect cancer and other diagnostic features in multiple tissue types, providing accurate and timely cancer diagnosis, support case prioritization, and reproducible diagnoses.

AI In Cancer Diagnostics Market Segments:

1) By Component: Software Solutions, Hardware, Services

2) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumor, Skin Cancer And Cervical Cancer, Prostate And Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancer Types

3) By Application: Screening And Diagnosis, Tumor Identification, Monitoring

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Medical Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the AI in cancer diagnostics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of AI in cancer diagnostics.

AI In Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition

AI in cancer diagnostics refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies, such as machine learning and deep learning, to analyze medical images, genetic data, or patient histories to assist in the early detection, diagnosis, and prognosis of cancer. These systems can recognize patterns and anomalies in data that might be imperceptible to humans, increasing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

