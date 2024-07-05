3D Eye Tracking Software market growth analysis with investment opportunities

3D Eye Tracking Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D eye tracking software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.2 billion in 2023 to $0.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) integration, gaming and entertainment industry adoption, increased research and development activities, demand for automotive cars, demand for eye tracking.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The 3D eye tracking software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing use of visual analytics and eye-tracking apps, rising penetration of electric vehicles, increasing ubiquity of mobile phones, increasing demand from the retail, economic growth.

Growth driver of the 3D eye tracking software market

Rising penetration of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the 3D eye-tracking software market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) refer to vehicles that use one or more electric motors for propulsion and draw electricity from a battery. 3D eye tracking software enhances safety features and driver assistance systems in electric vehicles by monitoring driver gaze and attention for improved control.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the 3D eye tracking software market include NIQ BASES, Melexis, Tobii AB, Seeing Machines, Smart Eye AB, Smart Eye A/S, Noldus Information Technology, EyeTech Digital Systems, Visage Technologies, ParallelDots, Inc., Eye Square Gmbh, iMotions, 4tiitoo, Blink Technologies, Converus, Eyeware Tech SA, Pupil Labs, Gazepoint, SR Research Ltd., Explorer Research, Mirametrix, Gaze Intelligence, BEQUIPE, Neuroset Italia srl, Eyegaze.

Major companies operating in the 3D eye tracking software market are focused on developing advanced gaze measurement to strengthen the accuracy and enhance the overall effectiveness of eye tracking solutions. These advancements enable a finer-grained understanding of eye movements in three dimensions, providing a more comprehensive analysis of user behavior and attention patterns.

Segments:

1) By Type: Mobile Systems, Remote Eye Tracking, Tower-Mounted Eye Tracking

2) By Industry: Retail, Robotics, Automotive, Consumer Devices, Assistive Technology Solutions, Behavioral Research, Other Industries

3) By Application: Scientific Research, Marketing And User Research, Industry And Human Performance

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the 3D eye tracking software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of 3D eye tracking software.

3D Eye Tracking Software Market Definition

3D eye tracking software is a type of technology that converts eye movements into a data stream containing information such as pupil position, the gaze vector for each eye, and gaze point. It draws essential details on human attention, measuring eye movements, positions, and gaze points. The 3D eye-tracking software works with any standard camera, even in challenging conditions, and can be integrated into various applications, from small mobile apps to large eye-tracking solutions.

