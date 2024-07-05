Global Marine Audio Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $2.01 Billion by 2028

Marine Audio Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marine audio market is projected to grow from $1.84 billion in 2023 to $1.87 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 1.5%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $2.01 billion by 2028, driven by increased demand for recreational boating, regulatory standards, economic growth, and advancements in wireless connectivity.

Growing Recreational Boating Industry Drives Market Growth

The recreational boating industry is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the marine audio market. Marine audio systems provide entertainment and reliable sound quality in the unique marine environment. For instance, the National Marine Manufacturers Association reported a 36% increase in the economic impact of recreational boating, reaching $230 billion in 2023, with over 812,000 jobs supported. This growing industry is expected to propel the marine audio market forward.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Harman International, Garmin, and Sony Corporation are focusing on developing advanced marine speakers to enhance on-water audio experiences. For instance, Rockford Fosgate launched the Element Ready M2, a 10-inch full-range horn-loaded marine speaker, in July 2022. This speaker provides high output, Color Optix lighting control, and customizable grilles, designed for various marine applications and resistant to UV, salt-fog, and corrosion.

Segments:

•Product: Speaker, Subwoofer, Stereo Receiver, Amplifier

•Boat Type: Inboard, Outboard, Sterndrive, Other Boats

•Technology: Wired, Wireless

•Sales: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the marine audio market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

