Cloud Security In Energy Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Cloud Security In Energy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud security in energy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.26 billion in 2023 to $1.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to operational efficiency, integration of IoT devices, digital transformation initiatives, increased complexity of IT environments, cost reduction and scalability.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cloud security in energy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud computing, rising cybersecurity threats, globalization of energy operations, regulatory compliance requirements, data sensitivity and confidentiality.

Growth driver of the cloud security in energy market

The rapid adoption of IoT devices is expected to propel the growth of cloud security in the energy market going forward. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to non-traditional computing hardware, including machines, appliances, actuators, sensors, and wirelessly connected machines that are capable of transmitting data over a network. IoT devices enable the continuous monitoring of widely distributed operations, providing real-time data for energy to optimize their processes and improve efficiency.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the cloud security in energy market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Broadcom Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, VMware Inc., Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Red Hat Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Nutanix Inc., Zscaler Inc., Sophos Ltd..

Major companies operating in the cloud security in the energy market are focused on strategic partnerships to increase their profitability in the market. A strategic partnership is a collaborative agreement between two or more organizations to achieve mutually beneficial goals.

Segments:

1) By Service: Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Software as a service (SaaS)

2) By Solution Type: Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, IDS/IPS, Security Information and Event Management, Encryption

3) By Infrastructure: Servers, Storage, Networking equipment

4) By Platforms: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud security in energy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud security in energy.

Cloud Security In Energy Market Definition

Cloud security in energy refers to the implementation of robust measures and protocols to safeguard digital assets, data, and infrastructure within cloud-based systems utilized by the energy sector. It is used for ensuring the protection of critical information, maintaining operational resilience, and mitigating potential cyber threats.

Cloud Security In Energy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Security In Energy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud security in energy market size, cloud security in energy market drivers and trends, cloud security in energy market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cloud security in energy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

