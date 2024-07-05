Global Bronchodilators Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Bronchodilators Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bronchodilators market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.43 billion in 2023 to $32.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of asthma, growing funding by government organizations, an increase in the aging population, and increasing air pollution across the globe.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The bronchodilators market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $43.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of COPD, rising awareness about lung disease treatment aided by escalating research and development efforts, an increase in the prevalence of pulmonary disorders, a rise in disposable income, and increasing smoking rates.

Growth driver of the bronchodilators market

The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to propel the growth of the bronchodilator market going forward. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a progressive lung disease characterized by chronic inflammation of the airways and obstruction or limitation of airflow. Bronchodilators are used in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to relax the muscles around the airways, which helps to open the airways and make it easier to breathe.

Bronchodilators Market Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the bronchodilators market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceutical plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Vectura Group Limited, Foundation Medicine Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Theron Pharmaceuticals, Viatris Inc..

Major companies operating in the bronchodilator market are developing innovative products such as fixed-dose triple-drug combinations to better serve patients. A fixed-dose triple drug combination is a medication that contains three active ingredients in a single formulation, with each ingredient having a predetermined dose.

Bronchodilators Market Segments:

1) By Type: Beta-Adrenergic Bronchodilators, Anticholinergic Bronchodilators, Xanthine Derivatives, Other Types

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Nasal (Inhalation), Injectable

3) By Indication: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Allergic Reactions, Breathing Problem, Other Indications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the bronchodilators market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of bronchodilators.

Bronchodilators Market Definition

Bronchodilators are a type of medication that makes breathing easier by relaxing the muscles in the lungs and widening the airways (bronchi). They are often used to treat long-term conditions where the airways may become narrow and inflamed, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Bronchodilators Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bronchodilators Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bronchodilators market size, bronchodilators market drivers and trends, bronchodilators market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The bronchodilators market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

