UV Adhesives market analysis with opportunity segments

UV Adhesives Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s UV Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UV adhesives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.08 billion in 2023 to $2.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand from the electronics industry, stringent environmental regulations, increased automation, the growing importance of green bonding solutions, and expanding applications in medical devices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The UV adhesives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging applications in renewable energy, increasing focus on electric vehicles, rising demand in the packaging industry, shift towards eco-friendly solutions, and global economic trends.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global UV adhesives market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13553&type=smp

Growth driver of the UV adhesives market

Growing demand for UV adhesives in the electronic industry is expected to propel the growth of the UV adhesives market going forward. The electronic industry refers to a broad and dynamic sector of the global economy that encompasses the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of electronic components, devices, and systems. UV adhesives offer exceptional precision in joining various electronic components, ensuring reliable and long-lasting performance in a wide range of devices.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/uv-adhesives-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the UV adhesives market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITW Performance Polymers, Arkema SA, Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Altana AG, Flint Group, Ashland Inc., Toyo Ink Group, Toagosei Co. Ltd., Lord Corporation, ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd., Mactac, L&L Products, Dymax Corporation, Chemence Inc., Epoxy Technology Inc., DELO Industrial Adhesives, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, MG Chemicals, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Master Bond Inc., Parson Adhesives Inc., Uvexs Inc.

Major companies operating in the UV adhesives market are increasing their focus on introducing specialized one-step UV cure epoxy adhesives to gain a competitive edge in the market. A specialized one-step UV cure epoxy adhesive is a type of adhesive that combines the benefits of epoxy adhesive properties with UV curing technology in a single step. It cures rapidly when exposed to UV light, creating a strong and durable bond, making it suitable for applications where quick, reliable bonding is essential.

Segments:

1) By Resin Type: Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types

2) By Application: Pressure Sensitive Applications, Packaging And Laminating, Wood-Working, Assembly, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Medical, Electronics, Automotive, Furniture And Interior Design, Packaging, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the UV adhesives market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of UV adhesives.

UV Adhesives Market Definition

UV adhesives refer to a type of adhesive that cures and hardens when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light. They offer several advantages over traditional adhesives, including fast curing times, high bond strength, and the ability to form a permanent bond without heating.

The main resins of the UV adhesive market are acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and other resin types. Acrylic refers to a type of synthetic polymer material that is commonly used in a variety of applications due to its versatility and durability. The various applications involved are pressure-sensitive applications, packaging and laminating, woodworking, assembly, and others that are used by medical, electronics, automotive, furniture and interior design, packaging, and others.

UV Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The UV Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on UV adhesives market size, UV adhesives market drivers and trends, UV adhesives market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The UV adhesives market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/uv-stabilizers-global-market-report

UV Disinfection Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/uv-disinfection-equipment-global-market-report

Visible And UV Laser Diode Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/visible-and-uv-laser-diode-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293