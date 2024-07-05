ATV and UTV Market Trends, Strategy, Application Analysis and Global Share and Forecast, 2031

ATV and UTV market

Increase in the trend of adventure sports & recreational activities, adoption of ATVs & UTVs in military activities

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐀𝐓𝐕 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐓𝐕 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 are experiencing growth due to the factors such as an increase in the trend of adventure sports & recreational activities, adoption of ATVs & UTVs in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐓𝐕 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐓𝐕 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟗.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟖.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5154

Increase in the trend of adventure sports & recreational activities, adoption of ATVs & UTVs in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road, propel the growth of the ATV and UTV market across the globe. However, ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage and high maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of safer ATVs & UTVs and development of electric vehicles provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global ATV and UTV market across the globe.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the ATV and UTV Market are BRP Inc., CFMOTO, Inc., Deere Company, Hisun Motors Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kubota Corporation., Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd. which have been operating in the industry & have opted numerous developmental strategies, which supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

Based on vehicle type, the UTV segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global ATV and UTV market revenue. Meanwhile, ATV is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period and would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as off-roading, hunting, and racing is driving the demand for ATVs.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c0305904c2f73d3449529d60b267c216

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global ATV and UTV market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Based on power output, the 50kW To 100 kW segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global ATV and UTV market revenue, as vin this power output range are popular among enthusiasts and consumers who require high-performance vehicles for off-road activities such as racing and extreme terrain riding. Manufacturers are investing in advanced technology and features to improve the performance and durability of these vehicles, such as high-performance suspension systems, advanced powertrains, and reinforced chassis. However, the above 100kW segment would display the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast timeframe.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global ATV and UTV market revenue, owing to increase in demand for more advanced & efficient off road vehicles to be present across the region. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increased presence of numerous ORV manufacturing companies across the Europe.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5154

The ATV and UTV market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, displacement, power output, fuel type, end use, and region. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into ATV and UTV. By displacement, it is categorized into less than 400 cc, 400-800 cc, and more than 800 cc. By power output, it is classified into less than 50KW, 50kW to 100 KW, and above 100 KW. By fuel type, it is divided into gasoline powered, diesel powered, electric powered, and solar powered. By end use, it is segregated into agriculture, military, mountaineering, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Utility Vehicle Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utility-vehicle-market-to-reach-51-69-bn-globally-by-2030-at-9-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301350994.html

Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764378/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Market-EV-Industry-Is-Set-to-Reach-an-Estimate-of-823-75-Billion-by-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-Of-18-2-Allied-Market-Research.html

Luxury Car Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-car-market-to-reach-1-03-trillion-globally-by-2031-at-6-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301770185.html

Air Taxi Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-taxi-market-to-reach-6-63-bn-globally-by-2030-at-26-2-cagr-allied-market-research-300987434.html