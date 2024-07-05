SINGAPORE, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 5, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with zkRace, a Horse Racing Web3 Game

OKX Wallet is now integrated with zkRace, a Web3 game that simulates real-life horse racing. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to access zkRace via the OKX Wallet web extension.

zkRace is an innovative platform that merges the thrill of video gaming with the classic excitement of horse racing, all powered by cutting-edge blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). By leveraging zk-rollup technology, zkRace ensures a highly transparent, scalable and enjoyable gaming experience.

In zkRace, players can participate in a wide variety of races using digital horses, each represented by unique NFTs. These digital horses have distinct attributes and can be bred, trained, and traded on the platform. The use of blockchain technology guarantees that all transactions and race outcomes are transparent and tamper-proof, fostering trust and fairness within the community.

Earlier this week, OKX announced the launch of GameSphere, a launchpad for Web3 game developers, with the goal of enabling them to quickly bring their Web3 games to market and create an immersive experience for players.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



