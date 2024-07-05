SINGAPORE, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 5, 2024.



OKX Wallet's 'Multisender Batch Transfer' Feature Now Supports Sui and Aptos



OKX Wallet today announced that its 'Multisender Batch Transfer' feature, which saves users time and costs by enabling them to manage multiple transactions in a single batch, now supports the Sui and Aptos networks.



Key highlights of the 'Multisender Batch Transfer' feature include:

Support for multiple transaction types: The feature supports various transaction types such as Many to Many (multiple senders to multiple recipients), One to Many (one sender to multiple recipients) and Many to One (multiple senders to one recipient), offering unparalleled flexibility for users

Utilizing wallet backend values and defaulting to medium-tier fees, the gas algorithm is optimized for cost-effective and speedy transactions Comprehensive token support: With the feature now supporting Sui and Aptos, users can perform batch transfers using Sui- and Aptos-based tokens. This includes whitelisted tokens and even custom-added tokens, providing extensive versatility in asset management



