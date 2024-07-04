“Dialogue with World Leaders and Future Makers Towards a World without Nuclear Weapons” Panel Discussion 2024

5 July 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – On 6 August 2024, the anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, UNITAR will hold a panel discussion “Dialogue with the World Leaders and Future Makers Towards a World without Nuclear Weapons”. The event will bring together leaders and young people and aims to exchange creative ideas to achieve a world without nuclear weapons. It will be held in person at the Edition Peace Wing Hiroshima, Lounge B and live-streamed on YouTube in English and Japanese.

Very active future makers – Ms. Miho Tanaka, a Representative of the KAKUWAKA Hiroshima, who has led the organization to raise public awareness on nuclear issues through coordination with elected representatives, and Mr. Fernando Franco Castro, a Representative of the Young Leaders Fund (YLF) for a World Without Nuclear Weapons programme, will discuss their current activities towards nuclear weapon free world with the leaders.

The 6 August event will give young people, both local and international, a chance to interact with and be inspired by world leaders on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

The event is open to the public and free of charge, but prior registration is necessary.