Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today provided unaudited second quarter 2024 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices.



Our second quarter steelmaking coal sales were 6.4 million tonnes, at the top end of our guidance of 6.0 – 6.4 million tonnes. The realized steelmaking coal price in the second quarter averaged US$237 per tonne. We expect to report a negative provisional pricing adjustment of $50 million in the second quarter.

Our second quarter 2024 financial results are scheduled for release on July 24, 2024.

