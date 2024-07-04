According to DelveInsight's’ estimates, the thyroid eye disease market in 7MM is expected to show good positive growth, during the forecast period (2024–2034), mainly attributed to new product launches, robust pipeline of emerging therapies, rise in the geriatric population and government support for clinical development.

New York, USA, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thyroid Eye Disease Market to Accelerate Substantially by 2034, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies Developing Therapies - Viridian Therapeutics, Roche, Immunovant, Amgen, Sling Therapeutics, ACELYRIN, Tourmaline Bio

According to DelveInsight's’ estimates, the thyroid eye disease market in 7MM is expected to show good positive growth, during the forecast period (2024–2034), mainly attributed to new product launches, robust pipeline of emerging therapies, rise in the geriatric population and government support for clinical development.

DelveInsight’s Thyroid Eye Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, thyroid eye disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted thyroid eye disease market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Thyroid Eye Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size of thyroid eye disease in the 7MM was found to be around USD 2.5 billion in 2023.

in 2023. According to DelveInsight’s analysis in 2023, the US accounted for ~40% of the total prevalent cases of thyroid eye disease in the 7MM.

of the total prevalent cases of thyroid eye disease in the 7MM. Prominent companies working in the domain of thyroid eye disease, including Viridian Therapeutics, Roche, Immunovant, Amgen, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., ACELYRIN Inc., Tourmaline Bio, Inc., Lassen Therapeutics Inc. , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for thyroid eye disease. These novel thyroid eye disease therapies are anticipated to enter the thyroid eye disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for thyroid eye disease. These novel thyroid eye disease therapies are anticipated to enter the thyroid eye disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for thyroid eye disease treatment include VRDN-001, ENSPRYNG (satralizumab), Batoclimab, Teprotumumab, Linsitinib, Lonigutamab, TOUR006 - 20, LASN01 , and others.

and others. In January 2024 , a New Drug Application (NDA) was submitted for TEPEZZA in Japan based on the results from the OPTIC-J study evaluating TEPEZZA in patients with active TED.

, a New Drug Application (NDA) was submitted for TEPEZZA in Japan based on the results from the OPTIC-J study evaluating TEPEZZA in patients with active TED. In October 2023, Amgen announced that it had completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the thyroid eye disease market share @ Thyroid Eye Disease Market Report

Thyroid Eye Disease Overview

Thyroid eye disease is an autoimmune condition often associated with hyperthyroidism, particularly Graves' disease. The immune system mistakenly attacks the muscles and fatty tissues around the eyes, leading to inflammation and swelling. The primary cause of TED is the production of autoantibodies that target the thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR), which is also expressed in the tissues around the eyes. This immune response results in characteristic symptoms such as bulging eyes (proptosis), eye redness, swelling, pain, double vision (diplopia), and, in severe cases, vision loss due to optic nerve compression.

The diagnosis of thyroid eye disease involves a combination of clinical evaluation, imaging studies, and laboratory tests. Ophthalmologists and endocrinologists often work together to assess the extent of eye involvement and thyroid function. Physical examination includes a detailed assessment of eye movements, eyelid position, and visual acuity. Imaging studies, such as orbital ultrasound, CT scans, or MRI, can reveal the degree of tissue inflammation and muscle enlargement. Blood tests are crucial to measure thyroid hormone levels (T3, T4, and TSH) and to detect the presence of specific autoantibodies, such as thyrotropin receptor antibodies (TRAb). Early diagnosis and intervention are essential to manage symptoms, prevent complications, and improve the quality of life for individuals with thyroid eye disease. Treatment options may include corticosteroids, orbital radiotherapy, immunosuppressive therapy, and, in advanced cases, surgical intervention.





Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The thyroid eye disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current thyroid eye disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The thyroid eye disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease

Total Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease by Chronicity

Total Acute Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thyroid Eye Disease by Severity

Total Moderate-to-severe Drug-treated Cases of Acute Thyroid Eye Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving thyroid eye disease epidemiology trends @ Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiological Insights

Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market

In individuals with underlying Graves’ disease, treatment involves addressing hyperthyroidism. While managing hyperthyroidism is crucial, it does not alleviate symptoms of thyroid eye disease. Some individuals with moderate-to-severe thyroid eye disease may eventually need surgery. Surgery is also required for those with severe cases. It is generally advised to delay surgery until the active phase of the disease has subsided. Doctors aim to manage the symptoms as effectively as possible and then proceed with surgery once the inflammation and swelling have decreased. However, if a patient's vision is threatened by the disease progression, surgery may be necessary during the active phase. The treatments for managing thyroid eye disease include glucocorticoids, mycophenolate, rituximab, tocilizumab, teprotumumab, cyclosporine/mTOR inhibitors, along with several other therapies.

Until today, only one drug, developed by Horizon Therapeutics (now acquired by Amgen), has been approved by the FDA in 2020 for treating adults with thyroid eye disease. This drug, TEPEZZA (teprotumumab), is an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor inhibitor (IGF-1R). It is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody produced in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO-DG44) cells, with a molecular weight of approximately 148 kD. TEPEZZA is provided as a sterile, preservative-free, white to off-white lyophilized powder for IV infusions. In January 2024, the company announced it had filed for approval in Japan, with an expected launch by 2025, and plans to file in the EMA and the UK in the first half of 2024.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for thyroid eye disease @ Drugs for Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment

Thyroid Eye Disease Emerging Drugs and Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include VRDN-001 (Viridian Therapeutics), ENSPRYNG (Roche), Batoclimab (Immunovant), and others.

VRDN-001 is a unique monoclonal antibody that targets the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a well-established target for treating thyroid eye disease. Two critical Phase III clinical trials, named THRIVE and THRIVE-2, are currently enrolling patients with active and chronic TED, respectively. The preliminary data for THRIVE is anticipated mid-year, while results for THRIVE-2 are expected by the end of the year. Additionally, the company is developing VRDN-003, designed for subcutaneous administration, and plans to launch a global pivotal program for VRDN-003 mid-year. This program will include trials for both active and chronic TED patients, pending regulatory approval.

Immunovant’s batoclimab is a groundbreaking, fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Both nonclinical studies and clinical trials have shown that batoclimab can lower IgG antibody levels. Elevated levels of pathogenic IgG antibodies are responsible for many autoimmune diseases, making this candidate a promising treatment for various IgG-mediated autoimmune conditions as a self-administered subcutaneous injection. Top-line results from the Phase III clinical trial for thyroid eye disease are expected in the first half of 2025.

The other therapies in the pipeline for thyroid eye disease treatment include

Teprotumumab: Amgen

Linsitinib: Sling Therapeutics, Inc.

Lonigutamab: ACELYRIN Inc.

TOUR006 - 20: Tourmaline Bio, Inc.

LASN01: Lassen Therapeutics Inc.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the thyroid eye disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the thyroid eye disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about Thyroid Eye Disease clinical trials, visit @ Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Drugs

Thyroid Eye Disease Market Dynamics

The thyroid eye disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Recent efforts to increase patient and clinician awareness of thyroid eye disease, through various awareness campaigns and a collaboration between the American Thyroid Association and the European Thyroid Association, have resulted in a comprehensive clinical guide based on the latest evidence and experience from renowned experts. This guide covers the multidisciplinary care of thyroid eye disease, which is practical, timely, and highly relevant to specialists worldwide, emphasizing the need for early diagnosis and treatment.

Additionally, the lack of availability of disease-modifying treatments for chronic patients significantly impacts their emotional and social well-being, highlighting the importance of designing effective molecules with appropriate delivery modes as a necessary first step in ocular drug discovery programs.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the thyroid eye disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the thyroid eye disease market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the thyroid eye disease market. Lack of understanding regarding the disease progression, leading to lack of clarity regarding the durability of response and frequency of relapse, combined with the characteristic inflammation associated with thyroid eye disease impacting the ocular muscles and resulting in diplopia and detrimental effects on daily activities such as reading and driving, presents a critical challenge in drug development due to the inherent small patient population of this rare disease, and new therapeutics discovery and development for ocular diseases have been traditionally associated with a low probability of technical and regulatory success.

Moreover, thyroid eye disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the thyroid eye disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the thyroid eye disease market growth.

Thyroid Eye Disease Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Thyroid Eye Disease Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Thyroid Eye Disease Market Size in 2023 USD 2.5 Billion Key Thyroid Eye Disease Companies Viridian Therapeutics, Roche, Immunovant, Amgen, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., ACELYRIN Inc., Tourmaline Bio, Inc., Lassen Therapeutics Inc., and others Key Thyroid Eye Disease Therapies VRDN-001, ENSPRYNG (satralizumab), Batoclimab, Teprotumumab, Linsitinib, Lonigutamab, TOUR006 - 20, LASN01, and others

Scope of the Thyroid Eye Disease Market Report

Thyroid Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Thyroid Eye Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Thyroid Eye Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Thyroid Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Thyroid Eye Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Thyroid Eye Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Thyroid Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about thyroid eye disease drugs in development @ Thyroid Eye Disease Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Key Insights 2. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment and Management 7. Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Thyroid Eye Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Thyroid Eye Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Thyroid Eye Disease Market Analysis 12. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Thyroid Eye Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted thyroid eye disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline

Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key thyroid eye disease companies, including Viridian Therapeutics, Roche, Immunovant, Amgen, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., ACELYRIN Inc., Tourmaline Bio, Inc., Lassen Therapeutics Inc., among others.

Graves’ Ophthalmopathy Pipeline

Graves’ Ophthalmopathy Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key graves’ ophthalmopathy companies, including Novartis, Harbour BioMed, Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., among others.

Graves’ Disease Market

Graves’ Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key graves’ disease companies, including Viridian Therapeutics, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Apitope International NV, Sling Therapeutics, among others.

Graves’ Disease Pipeline

Graves’ Disease Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key graves’ disease companies, including Viridian Therapeutics, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Apitope International NV, Sling Therapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 www.delveinsight.com