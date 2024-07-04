The Sunday School Store Launches 2024 Back To School Curriculum to Strengthen Children's Ministry

Sellersburg, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sellersburg, Indiana -

The Sunday School Store has announced the release of its 2024 Back To School Curriculum for children's ministry. This new series aims to support elementary-aged children as they transition back to school by fostering a strong sense of God's presence in their lives. The curriculum includes four lessons, each focusing on essential truths about God's role as a Helper, Provider, Protector, and Guide.

The Sunday School Store is well-known for offering a variety of religious educational materials for different age groups, ranging from toddlers to elementary school children. They provide a 52-week curriculum, free downloadable resources, specialized Easter curriculum, and new releases. Their offerings also include a Gospel Jesus curriculum and easy-to-use print-and-teach Bible lessons.

The 2024 Back To School Curriculum uses engaging Bible stories to help children understand God's presence and assistance. Each lesson highlights a different aspect of God's involvement in their lives by featuring relatable stories from the Bible, such as those of David, Elijah, Daniel, and the Great Commission. Every lesson contains a main idea, Bible story, life connection, and Gospel connection. This structure aims to build children's faith, prepare them for academic challenges, and encourage them to share God's love with their classmates.

Tony Kummer, a representative from The Sunday School Store, shared insights about the new curriculum. "Our Back To School Lessons emphasize four essential truths - God as our Helper, Provider, Protector, and Guide. Through inspiring stories and practical applications, we aim to equip kids with the tools they need to navigate the school year with confidence and faith. Each lesson includes a biblical story and a clear Gospel message, reminding children that Jesus' sacrifice saves them and that He is always with them."

The curriculum is user-friendly for small churches and includes print-friendly PDF files that can be downloaded instantly. Each lesson comes with a detailed plan, discussion questions, prayer guides, printable word search worksheets, Bible story coloring pages, and craft activities. This comprehensive package ensures that teachers have all the resources they need to effectively engage their students and impart important biblical lessons.

To allow interested parties to evaluate the curriculum before making a purchase, The Sunday School Store offers a sample lesson for free. This sample provides a glimpse into the structure and quality of the materials, showcasing the thoughtful design that aims to make teaching both manageable and inspiring.

The Sunday School Store has consistently provided high-quality, accessible religious education resources. Their offerings, such as the Gospel Jesus curriculum and various Curriculum Bundles, are tailored to meet the needs of different age groups and themes. They cater to a global audience by adjusting prices to local currencies and providing region-specific content.

Tony Kummer further elaborated on the mission behind their educational materials. “Our goal is to offer resources that are both engaging and educational, helping to instill a strong foundation of faith in young students. By providing comprehensive curricula that are easy to teach, we support Sunday school teachers and ministry leaders in guiding children in their spiritual growth.”

The Sunday School Works has collaborated closely with The Sunday School Store on this project to combine their expertise in children's ministry education. Their partnership aims to reach a wider audience and provide cohesive, accessible lessons that can be easily used in various settings.

For more information about the 2024 Back To School Curriculum, interested parties can visit The Sunday School Store's website. They offer detailed descriptions and additional resources to help churches and Sunday school teachers integrate the new curriculum into their programs. To see the new curriculum, visit their website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpTOIGSJRfE

The Sunday School Store continues to release educational materials that support children in their spiritual journeys. Their commitment to providing accessible, high-quality resources is evident in their latest offering, the 2024 Back To School Curriculum. For more information about their services, including the latest updates and new releases, or for a detailed view of their collaborative projects and other curriculum series, visit the website.

###

For more information about The Sunday School Store, contact the company here:



The Sunday School Store

Tony Kummer

502-319-2106

tony@sundayschool.store

PO BOX 2

Sellersburg IN 47172

Tony Kummer