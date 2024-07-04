RSS Mobilizes Resources for Hurricane-Hit Islands

STATEMENT BY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE RSS, COMMODORE ERRINGTON SHURLAND

Hurricane Beryl has caused significant damage during her passage over the Regional Security System (RSS) Member States of Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada, during the period July 1 to 2, 2024. This major hurricane wreaked havoc on several of the outlying islands in the archipelagic states of Grenada (Carriacou and Petite Martinique) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Union Island, Palm Island, Mayreau and Canouan).

The devastation which this system has caused on these islands is felt across the Member States of the RSS. At this time, we at the RSS Headquarters (HQ) extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the individuals who lost their lives from the impacts of this hurricane, and continue to keep in our thoughts and prayers, all those who have been affected.

The RSS HQ recognises the critical need for immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, and we are dedicated to providing the necessary support to the affected islands. Currently, there is a dire need for food, water, fuel and other essentials. To this end, the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) has been mobilised and the RSS is currently coordinating the activities for a safe, effective and efficient deployment of resources to assist the stricken islands in providing security and relief aid in the process.

The safety and security of our people is of utmost importance, and in keeping with our mission “to ensure the stability and well-being of Member States through mutual cooperation”, our troops are positioned and ready to assist in the protection of the residents and visitors in these islands.

Police and Military personnel from our Member States, deployed under the RSS banner, are scheduled to be on the ground in St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Grenada by Thursday, July 4, 2024. They will come under the command of country authorities for tasking as necessary.

The RSS is also collaborating with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to deploy the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) in the shortest possible time. We will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies to ensure that help is delivered swiftly.

The RSS Headquarters remains at the full disposal of its stricken Member States, in their time of need.