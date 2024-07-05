(Video) Third Day of Free Iran 2024 World Summit: 'Crimes Against Humanity and Accountability for Perpetrators'

On July 1, on the third day of the Free Iran 2024 World Summit, leaders, lawmakers, judges, and human rights activists from around the world gathered to discuss the human rights situation in Iran, and focus on extrajudicial executions and systematic disappearances. The summit, attended by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the (NCRI), along with several international personalities and human rights advocates, will feature discussions on the massacre of political prisoners in Iran and the systematic repression that has occurred over the years. Lars Rise, "For more than 25 years, I have been working side by side and being part of the Iranian Resistance. I have observed substantial change which may have a global impact. The encouraging news is that we are in a much stronger state now than ever before." Marit Nybakk, Former Deputy Speaker of the Norwegian Parliament, "The regime continues its suppression of the people, particularly, women. Iran is today ruled with strong control, even worse than ever before since the establishment of the Republic in 1979." Amb. Zorica Maric-Djordjević, "The passing of Ebrahim Raisi and the subsequent elections have deepened the existing ruptures in the regime. The people are prepared for freedom, not just a change of dictators. I strongly believe that the NCRI can bridge this gap."

Gilles Paruelle,'' In 2019 it was revealed that Iran was behind two assassinations in the Netherlands. But the only response was a few financial restrictions.''

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that on July 1, on the third day of the Free Iran 2024 World Summit, leaders, lawmakers, judges, legal experts, and human rights activists from around the world are gathering to discuss the human rights situation in Iran, specifically focusing on extrajudicial executions and systematic disappearances.The summit, attended by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, along with several international personalities and human rights advocates, will feature discussions on the massacre of political prisoners in Iran and the systematic repression that has occurred over the years.On this third day of the Free Iran World Summit, we extend our warmest greetings to those who have fought and sacrificed their lives to uphold human rights in Iran.We honor those who fight and sacrifice their lives, as they face a grim reality under the rule of oppression and injustice, enduring torture, solitary confinement, and the noose. They have forsaken their rights to help the Iranian people win theirs.We also honor those who, like yourselves, rise to defend them and all the oppressed despite all the pressures, stigmatization, and threats. The brilliant words of the great human rights martyr Kazem Rajavi will never be forgotten. He said, “We write the history of human rights with our blood.”Iran holds a contemporary world record in many forms of repression, including the imprisonment and torture of at least 500,000 people for political reasons and the execution of more than 100,000 political prisoners. Iran also has one of the highest numbers of executions each year. Last year, three-quarters of the executions recorded globally took place in Iran.The absence of any international accountability for these crimes has emboldened the mullahs to shed blood without hesitation throughout the past four decades.This includes the blood-drenched saga of the massacre of the people of Kurdistan, the executions of the 1980s, the 1988 massacre, the brutal crackdown on protesters in 2009, 2017-2018, 2019, and 2022, as well as a series of terrorist operations and hostage-taking of foreign nationals.The violation of human rights in Iran under the rule of the mullahs has never been limited to isolated decisions, rulings, or laws of the regime. Its essence lies in the systematic repression of the entire society, perpetuated consistently by the government in its entirety, from its inception until today.Suppression and control are pervasive processes deeply entrenched in every facet of society—from schools, universities, and workplaces to administrative units, the Internet, and both urban and rural environments.According to official reports, half a million people are arrested every year, though the actual figure is believed to be at least twice more. In universities, several bodies such as Basij, disciplinary committees, Herasat, and representatives of the Vali-e Faqih closely monitor students, often resulting in suspensions, expulsions, or arrests.In factories, workers are closely monitored from all angles. The notorious Ministry of Intelligence with its Department of Security (Herasat), the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with its Basij paramilitary forces, the government with bodies like the “Islamic Labor Councils,” “selection nuclei,” and inspection offices, as well as the State Security Force with its special units, contribute to this pervasive environment of suppression.Indeed, suppression has cast a wide shadow over places of work and business practices. The oppressed ethnic groups, particularly Baluch, Kurdish, and Arab communities, face even more severe oppression.Followers of other religions are imprisoned, and their places of worship are closed down. Meanwhile, impoverished individuals seeking refuge in slums around cities see their homes demolished one after another.The institutionalized suppression and brutal assault on women, along with the imposition of religious tyranny, epitomize the history and the real image of this regime. Twelve ministries and 20 security and political institutions are dedicated to suppressing women and enforcing the compulsory hijab.The International Independent Fact-Finding Mission declared that the crackdown on the 2022 protests and the pervasive and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls, in many instances constitute crimes against humanity.They aim to instill fear and deepen repression, countering the protests and resistance of Iranian women. But the mullahs have failed. Ultimately, the pioneering role of the PMOI and other courageous women fighters will bring down the Velayat-e Faqih regime.The Law of Criminal Punishments in this regime is a chilling testament to its disregard for human rights. Just listen to the titles of these punishments: stoning, crucifixion, throwing people off cliffs, amputation of limbs, and gouging out eyes. There are dozens of crimes punishable by death and dozens of others punishable by flogging.Similarly, laws governing the press, political parties, elections, cyberspace protection, and so-called “chastity and hijab,” among others, serve as tools and instruments in the regime’s relentless suppression of a society yearning for freedom.These laws reflect the regime’s ongoing war against a determined people who seek to overthrow the criminal rule of the mullahs. And of course, the dawn of liberation is not far.The Iranian regime boasts a staggering array of official institutions dedicated to repression. Beyond these, numerous governmental and non-governmental entities also contribute to the repression system.This includes state-run radio and television, mosques overseen by Basij or Khamenei’s purported charity organizations, and notably, the regime’s judiciary, which is completely steeped in suppression and murder.Lars Rise, Former Norwegian MPFor more than 25 years, I have been working side by side and been part of the Iranian Resistance movement. During this time, I have observed substantial change which may have a global impact. The encouraging news is that we are in a much stronger state now than ever before while the regime is more vulnerable than ever before.During these years, I have encountered a multitude of allegations against our movement since the day I first voiced my support as a Norwegian parliamentarian.These accusations have been relentless. However, my examination of each claim has revealed them all to be baseless. These falsehoods have been propagated by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the MOIS.Its operatives, sometimes refugees, would come to my office in parliament wearing poor clothing and carrying some homemade leaflets claiming that they were survivors from the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) All these claims have been further promoted by regime-friendly media and advocates of appeasement towards the mullahs. When lies are repeated over and over again, in the end, they will pollute people's minds in a way that they start to accept at least parts of these lies as documented facts in a situation with growing instability.Tehran has intensified its efforts to undermine the resistance movement, creating an illusion that regime change is impossible.An example of the regime’s fear of the resistance is a sham trial they have set up in absentia for the leadership of the resistance and more than 100 of its members. They publicly acknowledge that they want to prevent the growing trend of young people joining the movement and also to lay the groundwork for terrorism abroad.Within Iran, the clerical regime maintains its grip through severe repression to silence any organized opposition. Nevertheless, as we have seen on the walls here, the MEK counters these tactics with resistance units. We see 20,000 of them in small, effective teams operating in neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces.These units are crucial in sparking and sustaining protests, defying regime crackdowns, and mobilizing widespread dissidents against oppression. The regime itself acknowledges the organizational strengths of these units and their potential to influence a broader uprising.Recognizing and supporting these Resistance Units is crucial for the global community in challenging the Revolutionary Guard and advancing a free and democratic Iran.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan presents a transformative vision for Iran, addressing the oppressive, violent, and warmongering history of the mullahs’ regime over the past 45 years.The plan aims to eradicate the Shah and Mullahs’ dark legacy and pave the way for a free, prosperous, and peaceful Iran. The Ten-Point Plan is equal to the main principles of the European Convention on Human Rights. Adopting Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan is crucial for realizing the aspirations of the Iranian people.Alain Vivien, Former French Minister of State for European AffairsIran could play an important role not only within its borders but also around the world. I am proud that this summit is taking place here. We will not bear the regime’s intervention in world affairs.We despise the regime’s methods of using hostages as trading currency. Regrettably, some politicians negotiate over hostages. We despise the regime’s methods of using hostages as trading currency.Regrettably, some politicians negotiate over hostages. I would like to honor the martyrs of the resistance and express respect for the jurists who are working at the international level with the resistance.The resistance should be recognized just as Britain recognized the French Resistance in the 1940s.Marit Nybakk, Former Deputy Speaker of the Norwegian ParliamentWhen I attended the Free Iran conference two years ago, I started by underlining that many people care and stand up for the Iranian people and work for a free and democratic Iran under the leadership of Madam Rajavi.And I can repeat that now. I must add that the death of Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian regime’s president, in the helicopter crash on the 19th of May has escalated the international critical attitude towards Iran. The emptiness left after the helicopter crash will, I’m afraid, be replaced by a politically like-minded person.Meanwhile, the regime continues its suppression of the people, particularly, of course, women. Iran is today ruled with strong control, even worse than ever before since the establishment of the Republic in 1979.It is difficult to see any change of regime under a strategy that involves absolute suppression, including mass torture and executions, as we’ve heard to get rid of the opposition.The Iranian regime holds some world records. They hold the world record for public executions and death penalties. So far in 2024, Iran has executed 257 people. This follows 1864 executions in 2023 and 582 in 2022.Furthermore, we are talking about a regime still legalizing what I call gender apartheid. It’s in the law. Over the last year, we have witnessed manifestations involving thousands of women demonstrating against the compulsory use of the hijab. In Oslo, my city in Norway, thousands of people, including a lot of women of Iranian descent, demonstrated outside the Norwegian parliament by showing their hair.And of course, Norway gave the Nobel Peace Prize to Ms. Narges Mohammadi for her fight for women’s human rights and democracy in Iran. She could not come to Norway because she was in prison, but her children came to Oslo from Paris to receive the prize on her behalf.Additionally, a lot of journalists and activists have been arrested. The protests against capital punishment and the death penalty are increasing. I could add that we know that Iran probably has everything they need to produce a nuclear weapon.But, dear friends, there is an alternative. The National Council of Resistance of Iran, under the leadership of Madam Rajavi, is today the most viable alternative to the current regime. The NCRI has consistently demonstrated its organizational capability, leadership, and commitment to democratic values.The Ten-Point Plan for the Future of Iran is a roadmap to a democratic society.Gilles Paruelle, French JuristI’m proud to be here and stand before you. We have guests who have played an incredible role. I am convinced that Iran will have no democracy unless justice is restored.There is a policy that has been ongoing for many years. I’ve known you for 40 years. We supported you, even when there were very few of us. I’m delighted that today there are many of us. Be assured that different speakers justify your movement and your resistance.As a legal expert, I want to say that justice brings democracy. In Iran, there will be no true justice until it steps away from the horrible use of foreign citizens as hostages to be traded for criminals of the regime who perpetrate terrorist attacks.Even in 2018, after the terrorist attempt on Villepinte, the Iranian diplomat and intelligence agent who was arrested was traded for a hostage. In 2023, seven American hostages were traded with the regime. This year, Hamid Noury was traded with the regime. He was involved in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners.A French man was released a few days ago, and we have yet to learn what he was traded for. And there are more hostages held in Iran.If we have a true justice system, we will stop this hostage-taking policy.In 2019, it was revealed that Iran was behind two assassinations in the Netherlands. But the only response was a few financial restrictions.And last November, there was an assassination attempt against Alejo Vidal Quadras.I should also mention that recently, there was an attempt against your people not far from here. This was the same location that was previously the target of terrorist attacks.We need to go after the people who plotted these actions. We know who they are, but they have not been met with proper legal proceedings.The mullahs want all of you to be eliminated. They have created a court case for 104 members of your movement. They broadcast it every Tuesday.They talk about this trial in which the defendants are absent. The regime is trying to force Interpol to issue Red Notices against these people. This is a grotesque system organized by a legal system that is neither impartial nor independent. We must react.The legal experts here have probably read a letter by the Human Rights League. The legal experts here have probably read a letter by the Human Rights League. We must talk about these unjustified trials and remind everyone that the rule of law does not exist in that country.

