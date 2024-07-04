Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2024 was $62.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.3% and 14.2%, respectively. These compare with the 6.1% and 12.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2024, the leverage represented 13.4% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and at June 30, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2024 was $35.91, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 4.8% and 6.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 22.2 % Information Technology 21.8 % Financials 12.9 % Energy 12.8 % Materials 11.5 % Consumer Discretionary 10.0 % Real Estate 3.8 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.5 % Communication Services 1.5 %

The top ten investments which comprised 39.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 7.4 % TFI International Inc. 4.7 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.2 % Apple Inc. 3.7 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.6 % Cash 3.5 % WSP Global Inc. 3.4 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.2 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 2.9 % Mastercard Incorporated 2.9 %